Joe Castiglione Q&A: On his belief in OU's Brent Venables, tailgating and more

ARLINGTON, Texas – While Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione and head coach Brent Venables are focused on the Sooners’ important final season in the Big 12 ahead, they're growing increasingly ecstatic about moving to the SEC.
OU learned of its 2024 conference opponents on July 14, which only elevated the excitement. One of the most well-regarded AD’s in the country, Castiglione is always busy and is currently in the process of finalizing the Sooners’ required Power Five non-conference opponent in 2024, which he expects to be announced soon.
He’s also actively engaged in conversations with the university and is working alongside officials to expand tailgating on OU’s campus in preparation for the SEC.
OU Daily caught up with Castiglione at Big 12 Media Days for updates on the process, his continued belief in his second-year head coach and more.
On his belief in Venables' vision
"We can't anticipate all of the world we are facing, all of the disruption that happens and evolves in ways that few can predict. But that's just the point of how a leader needs to be positioned to be able to adapt, pivot and evolve without compromising a vision, or the values.
"It doesn't mean your tactics may not change or alter a little bit based on how you're navigating something, but you don't get your eyes off of focusing on the things that matter most and the way you go about it. And what we're trying to do with building a program of success long term.
"He's been exceptionally disciplined and I think in the long run, you're going to see the dividends result in something really good."
On OU’s Power Five 2024 non-conference opponent
“We're very close to finishing the non-conference part of the schedule. It’s a little tricky because we don’t have the dates of the SEC schedule. We have the opponents, just not the actual dates. But we've made a lot of progress there. … I feel very good about being in the right place.
“There are a couple of things that are happening to make that work and as soon as those are all addressed, I think it'll get announced immediately. We're certainly not going to hold on to it for any length of time. As soon as we can announce it we will.”
On expanding campus tailgating
“There's been a lot of good conversation about how we can continue to expand space for tailgating. There was a time when tailgating was just OK, but in the last 20 something years, it’s taken off. It's as good as anywhere in the country. We just know that we need more space and more fans. And you walk around and there are a lot of people tailgating that don't have tickets to the game.
“It's there for that. And so, that's great. That's what we want to be able to accept. And of course you have new fan bases that are coming, we have some this year that are coming. I don't know about a timetable, but it's an active conversation.
"And I would think (there will be an announcement) before this season kicks off.”
On OU’s 2024 SEC opponents
“It's really, really exciting. … I’m looking forward to joining the SEC and our schedule is really incredible. I’m excited about the teams that our fans will be able to see in the first year in Norman and hearing from them already, since it was announced, they're excited to be able to travel to some places that they've never been before. And once you put it all together, it's a really competitive schedule, so we're running to it. That's what keeps it exciting.”