Tracking OU baseball's offseason arrivals, departures

Since Oklahoma fell to East Carolina on June 4 in the Charlottesville Regional to end its season, coach Skip Johnson and the Sooners have seen major changes to their coaching staff and roster.
OU assistant Clay Overcash, who served as first base coach, recruiting coordinator and who coached the Sooners' catchers, stepped down from his position after six seasons with the program on June 9.
Johnson announced the hire of former OU player Todd Butler as the Sooners' new assistant coach and recruiting coordinator on June 15. Butler served as Wichita State's head coach from 2014-19 and McNeese State's head coach from 2001-03 and brings 17 years of coaching and recruiting experience in the SEC with stints at Alabama, Arkansas and Missouri.
Seven Sooners have announced entries into the NCAA transfer portal, while OU has garnered commitments from five pitchers from other schools.
Here's a list of OU baseball's offseason roster additions and departures: