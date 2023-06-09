'This is who we are': WCWS alumni, fans excited about sport's growth following OU's 3rd consecutive national title

OKLAHOMA CITY — OU athletic director Joe Castiglione, country music star Toby Keith and OU President Joseph Harroz joined the 12,195 fans on their feet inside USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, holding onto every last pitch during the seventh inning on Thursday night.
Once No. 1 Oklahoma’s (61-1) third consecutive national championship was secure after a 3-1 win over No. 3 Florida State (58-11) in Game 2 and a sweep of the best-of-three championship series, Harroz and his family celebrated not only the Sooners’ historic accomplishments, but the spectacle the Women’s College World Series has become.
“This is not just a sports dynasty, this is a three-peat, but what’s so exciting about it is it shows the love and joy of college athletics,” Harroz told the OU Daily. “(This event) embodies it. In a time of so much uncertainty in collegiate athletics, this proves what the heart and soul is of it. I couldn’t be more proud of who (the players) are as people as well as athletes.”
The World Series has been played in OKC since 1990, when former OU coach and administrator Marita Hynes was instrumental in its inception. The stadium has since been renovated several times, most recently in 2020.
As attendance records continue to be broken in the sport and at the current venue, many have predicted the capacity to continue to grow. One controversy lingers, though — the proximity of the ballpark to OU.
While some around the country have insinuated OU has an unfair home-field advantage at Hall of Fame Stadium, Florida State coach Lonni Alameda steered away from that idea postgame following her team’s championship series loss.
“I thank Oklahoma City, OU for hosting this event,” Alameda said. “The NCAA. We had a great experience. Our student-athletes had a great experience. I know us as a Coaches Association, we work really hard at trying to make this a special experience for players.
“When we were here in '21, we were playing late night, then we made those rule changes. We had a ton of rest, a ton of opportunities to be better when we came out. That was the whole goal, is to make the best on TV.”
Some would argue OU’s on-field success has enhanced the event and changed the softball landscape nationwide. Thousands of fans travel to OKC annually to watch their teams compete for a national championship.
Jason Hansen, father of Oklahoma catcher Kinzie, struggled to describe what the World Series means to his family following Thursday night’s contest.
“I don’t think there are words,” Jason Hansen told the OU Daily. “Every year, we’ve been here a few years in a row and every time it’s super special. (These players) are a super special group of girls who always seem to come together and get it done.”
OKC’s contract with the NCAA for the WCWS runs through 2035. Alameda is pleased with the event and thinks it’s only going to continue to grow.
“I'm really proud of us as an organization and the NCAA for working with us,” Alameda said. “Oklahoma City, everyone is a part of this. It's really awesome. We're going to keep pushing the needle because we want this game to be great. I just recognize that part of it.”
After watching his school win their sixth national title since 2016, Harroz also spoke about what the World Series means to not only the program, but the community he calls home.
“It’s a time of joy and being together,” Harroz said. “To me, it symbolizes the heart of Oklahoma and of Oklahoma City. This is who we are.”
‘The sport is very much changing’
Meredith Hudson and her 10-year-old daughter Leah drove nearly seven hours to watch Oklahoma’s three-peat.
They traveled from Hamburg, Arkansas, with Leah’s youth softball teammates and her coach, who recently had open-heart surgery to catch a glimpse of one of the biggest sports stories in the country. The two OU fans’ favorite players are Jayda Coleman and Jordy Bahl.
“It’s a really big deal for us all to come here,” Meredith said.
The group were witnesses to Coleman’s miraculous home run robbing catch and Bahl’s final strikeout Thursday night, which clinched the title for the Sooners.
“These softball games bring a lot of people together,” said Doug Downey, who traveled an hour and a half to bring his granddaughter to watch Game 2. “It’s good for all of (women’s sports).”
For Meredith, who grew up watching her brothers play baseball and longed to play softball, the WCWS is as good as an event there is. She wishes there were the amount of leagues when she was growing up as there is today and she envies the kids who get to watch the WCWS on national television.
“The sport is very much changing,” Meredith said. “And it’s evolving and becoming way more popular. Kids are actually wanting to get into the sport now because of teams like OU.”
“It was very difficult (to be a college softball fan) back then. It wasn’t as easy to get the games and stuff and we've traveled quite a way to watch this game.”
‘This is exactly what this sport needs’
Jocelyn Alo sprinted out of her seat on the away side of the stadium and over to the home side.
Carrying a sign that read ‘Boomer’ in blocky red letters, Alo led a chant for Sooner fans competing against the Florida State crowd during a break in play. Not only was the crowd competing, but Alo herself was competing against the Seminoles’ alumni section, which included former FSU star and Oklahoma native Sydney Sherrill.
After a predictable victory from OU’s overwhelming fan support, Alo and Sherrill, soon to be teammates on the WPF’s OKC Spark, embraced for a hug after the friendly competition.
Sherrill, a former Seminole, agrees with Alameda that the event being held in OKC is good for the sport, not a negative.
“I think it's really awesome,” Sherrill told OU Daily. “I think it's pretty cool that we have a stadium packed out. I think it's awesome for the sport of softball. Obviously, it being in Oklahoma brings a lot of fans. A lot of people say it's an unfair advantage, but for the sport of softball, this is awesome. And this is exactly what this sport needs.”
While Sherrill acknowledged positives about the event and its location, she also floated the possibility of expanding the stadium’s capacity and moving the tournament to different locations.
“I feel like (the sport of softball) is just gonna get bigger and bigger,” Sherrill said. “I could see locations moving, bigger stadiums. I think more people would come.”
Neither Sherrill or Alo could sit down in their seats for an extended period of time without being asked for autographs, pictures or interviews.
Once an afterthought, softball is now a major sport and it isn’t going anywhere.
“If you build it, they will come,” Sherrill said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.