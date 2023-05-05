OU athletic director Joe Castiglione says Sooners have 'looked' at playing softball game at football stadium

Athletic director Joe Castiglione addressed the potential for a softball game at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during OU's Board of Regents meeting Friday, where Oklahoma's early move to the SEC in 2024 was made official.
"We're always looking at new ideas," Castiglione said Friday. "We actually looked at this before, it's not original ... We're going to look at other places, who knows where that might be. Maybe it's not this stadium, maybe it's another stadium somewhere else where we can create an event."
Sooners coach Patty Gasso hinted at the possibility of OU softball mimicking Nebraska volleyball's game, which will be played in front of a crowd of 82,900 in Nebraska football's Memorial stadium on Aug. 30.
“Women's volleyball at Nebraska is putting a court (in) the middle of their football field and they've sold out 80,000 (seats) for that game,” Gasso said following OU's 8-2 win over Kansas on Sunday. “So you know what my next conversation with Joe Castiglione is going to be.”
The last few years OU softball has gained national notoriety and broken attendance records, including the NCAA softball regular season attendance record with a crowd of 8,930 fans during its 8-1 win over Texas on March 31 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
OU has sold out over 60 consecutive games at Marita Hynes Field. The Sooners broke ground on Love's Field, a 3,000 seat stadium, in September, which Gasso said could open as soon as next season.
OU's Board of Regents also approved a $47.5M softball facility expansion and improvements in March.
"It's very different to set up a volleyball game versus a softball game," Castiglione said. " ... But we have some other work we're considering doing in the near future ... So it's all apart of the feasibility study. But I love the out of the box thinking, that is part of the characteristic of Oklahoma's athletic program."
