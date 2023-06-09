'It was nice': Grandfather receives Grace Lyons' final home run ball at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY — Billy Lyons thought his granddaughter’s home run ball should’ve gone to her parents, John and Erin, on Thursday night.
Instead, the grounds crew at the Women’s College World Series marched fifth-year senior Grace Lyons’ 59th and final home run of her career to her grandfather as part of a WCWS tradition of gifting home run balls to family members. Lyons had struggled during the WCWS, batting a mere .166 with no home runs. However, she delivered when it mattered most.
“Well, it really should’ve gone to her dad and her mom,” Billy told OU Daily. “But, they gave it to me. But I’m the youngest in the family, it was nice to do it. I don’t like publicity too much, but that’s the way it goes.”
The Peoria, Arizona, native finished with two hits, including a single roped off the outfield wall. Her homer came an at-bat after sophomore Cydney Sanders’ solo shot and gave the Sooners a lead, which they didn’t let go of.
Lyons’ curtain call in the Sooners’ 3-1 win over Florida State, which secured her third ring and the program’s seventh title, provided a moment her and her family will never forget.
“It's surreal,” Lyons said. “Today I definitely was thinking of the possibility that it was my last game, playing in this uniform. Just the emotions that come with that. It's so cool to know that these players saw that my legacy, my intention and my legacy was going to be different. That means so much to me, more than any softball hit, home run, play, like that speaks volumes.”
The significance was also felt by Lyons’ teammates, who raved about her postgame:
“I was screaming my head off for her just to be present in that moment,” junior infielder Tiare Jennings said. “Taking it all in, knowing that this could be my last game with Grace Lyons. Just being on the field, I smiled and looked at her because there's nobody better than Grace Lyons. Just her personality, who she is, how she carries herself. She's taught me everything in life.
“But she's been my go-to and my rock here. To see her do that, it was the best thing ever.”
Oklahoma will not only have a hard time replacing the best shortstop legendary coach Patty Gasso has ever seen, but its captain, who’s been a constant presence during the program’s most dominant era.
Gasso leaned on Lyons a lot during the 2023 season, even taking her to lunch and running ideas by the veteran infielder before implementing them into her squad.
“With this group I stepped back,” Gasso said. “I go to Grace Lyons and I say, ‘What do you want to do here? Do you want to do this? Do you want to do that?’ Where normally as a coach, ‘This is what we're doing, then we're doing this, going there, then we're doing this.’”
Lyons missed the entirety of fall ball after undergoing surgery to repair shoulder impingements suffered during OU’s 2022 title run. She also missed seven consecutive games in early March for undisclosed personal reasons but returned with an uptick in production. Before her brief hiatus, Lyons had appeared in 225 consecutive games.
The Sooners aren’t the only ones who will miss watching Lyons play. Her grandfather was emotional when reflecting on what it meant to witness Lyons’ five-year career in Norman.
He was also excited about the moment he predicted before Thursday night’s game.
“Well, I was saying (before the game),” Billy said. “It’d be nice if she could get a home run to finish her career. And she did.
“It’s been a lot (of fun to watch her career) because she’s been through a lot from a physical standpoint and she’s been able to work through all of that. She’s had a good upbringing and she cares about helping other people.”
While Lyons’ eligibility has run out and she doesn’t plan on playing softball professionally, Gasso knows the player who meant so much to Oklahoma for five seasons is just getting started.
“I know Grace Lyons, you have not heard the last of her,” Gasso said. “She is going to be changing lives.”
