Cydney Sanders looking for ‘fresh start’ after early season struggles with Sooners

Cydney Sanders hasn’t seen the production she was hoping for in her first season at Oklahoma.
The sophomore infielder, who transferred from Arizona State before the season, hit .425 with 63 RBIs and slugged 21 home runs, 12th-most nationally in 2022. While she found success at ASU, Sanders’ professional softball aspirations drove her to Norman.
“I wanted to be on a team that … Can help me perfect my game later on in life if I go pro,” Sanders said Wednesday. “Not just to play softball and move on to a job, I want to get to the highest level of my abilities. And I felt like Oklahoma had the best information and best possibilities for me to do that.”
As expectations rose entering her first season with the Sooners, her production took a dip. Sanders began the year in a rut, collecting hits in just two of her first 14 at-bats. Sanders' playing time declined as a result, leading coach Patty Gasso to notice a change in the infielder’s demeanor.
“Internally, you start questioning, ‘am I good enough to be here? Am I good enough to be on the number one team in the country?” Gasso said Wednesday. “And the answer is yes. Or you're telling me I'm a horrible recruiter and I will not take that.
“It's just a great lesson to learn in life — when you're down, you're not out. So just keep fighting until you see the light, and the light is starting to shine on her, you can feel that.”
Gasso set Sanders up with a sports psychologist during the heart of her struggles, while she received additional support from her teammates, particularly Grace Lyons, Rylie Boone and the 29th-year coach herself.
“I would tell her … (To) just trust (and) believe in what you're doing and give it time,” Gasso said. “Just be patient through it. Don't quit. Don't go home and think about it. Don't lose sleep over it. It's going to come and it always does. But they want it now, there's zero patience here … It's a good lesson to learn. I think she's learned about patience and trusting herself and her ability.
“I'm proud of her — and there's still work to do — but I see her really breaking through this.”
Sanders appeared to bust out of the slump in OU’s 10-2 victory over Texas on Sunday, where she finished 2 for 4 with a walk-off RBI after entering the game hitless in her previous eight at-bats.
“I feel like I've been hitting the ball but (it) just hasn't fell,” Sanders said. “Against Texas, it fell and it felt really great. So I think I'm on the uprise now … I feel like I’ll be really good for the rest of the season. I just needed that honestly.”
Shortly after freshman infielder Avery Hodge crossed home plate with the winning run, Sanders was bombarded by her teammates near second base.
“The team is very excited to see this happen for her because we know how good she can be,” Gasso said. “So when you see her starting to even hit … a hard out, you hear the dugout get pumped for her. But just in practice today she's continuing on with a really solid feel about her. (She has) confidence, a different look — you see her standing a little bit taller — everything looks different. And the team is all behind that.”
Red River 𝐑𝐮𝐧 𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞 🔴 pic.twitter.com/eQTxoTUW8m— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 2, 2023
While the Sooners are entering the final month of their season, Sanders hopes a new one has just begun for her.
“Sunday showed me that it's not over,” Sanders said. “… This is a fresh start. Wash away everything else, this is like my new season right here … Don't worry about everything else, we're just gonna go up from here.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.