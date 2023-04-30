Sooners announce hire of Mississippi's Matt Mott as next head coach

OU announced Sunday the hire of Matt Mott as its head soccer coach.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵.Sooner Nation, join us in welcoming our new @OU_WSoccer Head Coach, Matt Mott!📰 » https://t.co/c47sjUuDLw pic.twitter.com/mFFUOg6vo0— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) April 30, 2023
The hire comes after former head coach Mark Carr was announced to be no longer leading the program on April 17. Mott previously spent 13 seasons at Mississippi, where he led it to six NCAA Tournament appearances and a 139-97-32 record.
"Coach Mott is the right leader at the right time for OU Soccer," athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a press release on Sunday. "His experience as well as keen understanding of and appreciation for the resources available to build a championship program will serve our student-athletes in a manner emblematic of our core values.
“As a seasoned SEC coach, he has the expertise to guide us during our final year in the Big 12 and our forthcoming conference move, and his sharp recruiting acumen will immediately benefit our roster. I know his leadership will take us to a new level of excellence and competition. We're so grateful he, his wife Jennifer, and their children Dean, Will and Tacie have decided to join the Sooner family."
Alongside his six tournament appearances, Mott coached Mississippi to the Sweet 16 in 2015 and 2020, respectively. He also helped his players accrue six All-America honors, 19 all-region awards and had five players drafted into the National Women’s Soccer League.
Last season the Sooners finished with a 9-8-3 record under Carr, which was their first winning season since 2016. Oklahoma wrapped up its spring exhibition schedule against Missouri on April 23.
"I'm grateful to Joe Castiglione and (Deputy AD) Armani Dawkins for giving me this wonderful opportunity to lead the OU soccer program,” Mott said in the release. “The success of this athletics department is second to none, and after meeting with Joe it's easy to understand why.
“His vision during the interview process was so impressive and I'm incredibly excited about the future of the soccer program. We'll play a great brand of soccer with an up-tempo, pressing, exciting style. My family and I can't wait to get to Norman and get started."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.