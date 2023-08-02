Oklahoma lands commitment from 2024 3-star defensive lineman Bergin Kysar

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2024 three-star defensive end Bergin Kysar on Wednesday.
I am extremely blessed and excited to announce my COMMITMENT to @OU_Football! Thank you to @CoachVenables and @MiguelChavis65 for believing in me! Boomer Sooner! 🧬 #OUDNA #TrainingWithChief #BeUncommon #1of1 #OKPreps @CoachToddBates @coach_wolfpack @SFwolvesFTBL @littlehead72… pic.twitter.com/uGziivGsbO— Bergin Kysar (@BerginKysar) August 2, 2023
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher attends Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Oklahoma. Kysar is the No. 7 player in Oklahoma in the class of 2024, according to On3.
Kysar is the third defensive lineman and 20th recruit to commit to OU's 2024 class.