Oklahoma lands commitment from 2024 3-star defensive lineman Bergin Kysar

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sept. 17, 2022.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2024 three-star defensive end Bergin Kysar on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher attends Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Oklahoma. Kysar is the No. 7 player in Oklahoma in the class of 2024, according to On3

Kysar is the third defensive lineman and 20th recruit to commit to OU's 2024 class.

