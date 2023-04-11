K.J. Kindler, OU gymnastics vying for 2nd consecutive title at nationals

No. 1 Oklahoma is heading to the national championships Thursday to compete in the national semifinal against No. 2 Utah (12-3, 5-2 Pac-12,) No. 5 UCLA (11-6, 9-3 Pac-12,) and No. 7 Kentucky (10-3, 5-2 SEC).
The Sooners are the reigning national champions and have won five titles in 10 years. They have also placed in the top three nationally every year since 2013, all under head coach K.J. Kindler.
Last year in the national team final, OU suffered two out-of-bounds deductions on floor in the first rotation and were in last place heading into the second rotation. Ultimately, OU bounced back on the next three events and won its fifth national championship.
Here are three things to know before the semifinal:
Sooners want to redeem on beam
Many were shocked to watch Oklahoma’s beam rotation in the regional final on April 1st, when its first two performers, senior Jenna Dunn and fifth-year senior Olivia Trautman, fell back-to-back which resulted in a 49.075 rotation total, making it Oklahoma’s lowest event total on any event all year.
Dunn’s fall was due to same-day sickness, which had kept her awake since 4 a.m. on competition day. But as for Trautman, Kindler says she has already made corrections in the gym and they’re paying off.
“Olivia did the best beam routine today of anyone in the whole gym,” Kindler said Monday. “It was a 10 so I feel great about where she’s at. We kind of retooled it, did some different drills for it that would fix the error I was seeing.”
Kindler says Trautman has already fixed the technique on her acrobatic series (which caused the fall in the regional final) and has been “money” ever since.
Sophomore Jordan Bowers is one to watch on beam in the semifinal as she is the highest-ranked gymnast in the country on the event who hasn’t scored a 10.0. She will need to fend off top-ranked Maile O’Keefe from Utah, who currently holds the school record for most perfect 10s on beam alongside Utah teammate and 2020 U.S. Olympic team alternate Kara Eaker for the beam title.
Bookend on strongest events
The national championships is the biggest stage and Oklahoma knows it. OU has faced each opponent in their semifinal at least once already in the regular season and knows it will be paramount to perform at its best to advance to the team final.
No. 7 Kentucky will start on its highest-ranked event, floor, while No. 2 Utah will also end on its highest-ranked event, beam, where it has been ranked No. 1 in all but one week this year.
Kindler says the key to moving past these teams and advancing will be to start strong and end strong on her team’s two best events: bars and vault.
“This is a very tough field,” Kindler said. “I know that gaining momentum is something our team has talked about and getting it you know, behind us, and that’s definitely something we’re going to be dialed in on as well.”
Relax and rest
Kindler also says the training plan from pre-nationals week has changed from last year. Kindler says the switch was based on what the coaches saw at regionals so she switched workout and rest day patterns around to better allow her athletes to have more rest and recovery time before the big weekend.
Bowers and Danielle Sievers said these changes are not a big deal and are in fact, welcomed.
“She does an amazing job of just like adapting to everybody and everyone is different obviously,” Bowers said Monday. “She knows how to cater to each and every single person. (Her) little cues that can like totally switch your mindset… it like blows my mind sometimes, just that one little thing just changed the whole thing.”
“I think her really pouring into each and every one of us helps us build our own confidence which will then lead to us doing the best we can out on the floor,” Sievers said.
Oklahoma will compete in the second semifinal at 8 p.m. and need to finish in the top two to qualify for the team final.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
