Sooners land Ferris State linebacker Konnor Near via transfer portal

OU landed a commitment from Division II Ferris State linebacker Konnor Near on Thursday. He has two years of Division I eligibility remaining.
B⭕️⭕️MER S⭕️⭕️NER!!ALL IN‼️ @CoachVenables @CoachTedRoof @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/7KnFzaXybV— Konnor Near (@konnor_near) May 5, 2023
Near finished with 66 tackles last season. The Saint Johns, Michigan, native was also offered out of the transfer portal by Duke, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Texas Tech and others.
Near wasn't rated by any of the four major recruiting sites out of St. Johns High School.
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker will help OU's linebacker room, which includes projected starters Danny Stutsman, Jaren Kanak and Dasan McCullough.
The Sooners lost linebacker David Ugwoegbu, who transferred to Houston.
OU opens the 2023 season against Arkansas State on Sept. 2 in Norman.
