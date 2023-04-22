Twitter reacts to Brent Venables' 2nd spring game

Oklahoma held its second spring game under head coach Brent Venables on Saturday.
For the second consecutive season, the Sooners unveiled a Heisman statue, honoring Kyler Murray Saturday after celebrating Baker Mayfield last season.
OU's official attendance for the game was 54,409.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the day:
Sooner Nation, it's time for 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝟭𝟮𝟵#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/qfy0aCnuxp— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 22, 2023
Anticipation builds for unveiling of Kyler Murray’s Heisman Statue #Sooners pic.twitter.com/DjuDoINAWJ— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) April 22, 2023
THANK Y⭕️U Kyler 🐐and Coach Stoops🐐 Unbelievable M⭕️MENT…Y’all are an Amazing Example of EXCELLENCE ⭕️U💪🏾@K1 @CoachBobStoops #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/WAkNfeScTo— Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) April 22, 2023
𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐳𝐞@K1 📍 Heisman Park#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/EIVypPdTpU— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 22, 2023
Offense tacks on 7️⃣ to end the half! #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/wNavq3gkTs— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 22, 2023
The Palace is rockin’ for the Spring Game 😤#BOOMER #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/H4f06badrY— Boomer Sooner (@boomersoonerIO) April 22, 2023
As you can tell…he’s overjoyed to see all of us! pic.twitter.com/NcvSPd41Sm— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) April 22, 2023
@PeytonBowen10 with a real nice pick!— Hangtime (@HangtimeYT) April 22, 2023
"This place means the world to me."@K1 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/DxDkyHWCq8— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 22, 2023
April 22, 2023
Dillon Gabriel looked comfortable throwing for 3 TDs in the first half of the OU spring game #Sooners @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/s8KiPoMzDs— Chris Williams (@CWillTV) April 22, 2023
𝟭 𝗼𝗳 𝗮 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗱@K1 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/QZTC3njoJn— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 22, 2023
𝘋𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘳𝘦Defense wins a thriller to cap off the Spring Game#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/6T6PevCHye— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 22, 2023
