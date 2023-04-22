 Skip to main content
Twitter reacts to Brent Venables' 2nd spring game

Brent Venables and Peyton Bowen

OU football head coach Brent Venables and freshman defensive back Peyton Bowen during spring practice on April 18.

 Olivia Lauter/OU Daily

Oklahoma held its second spring game under head coach Brent Venables on Saturday.

For the second consecutive season, the Sooners unveiled a Heisman statue, honoring Kyler Murray Saturday after celebrating Baker Mayfield last season.

OU's official attendance for the game was 54,409.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the day:

