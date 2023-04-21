First look at Kyler Murray's Heisman statue revealed at Omni Hotel celebration

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray's Heisman statue was revealed during a celebration at the Omni Hotel on Friday evening in Oklahoma City.
A source attending the event consisting of mostly OU football alumni and athletic department benefactors shared the following image of the statue with the OU Daily:
The statue features Murray in his throwing motion. Murray also dons a headband and wears an OU towel in the sculpture.
Murray's statue is the second consecutive to be dedicated at a Sooners spring game after Baker Mayfield's was unveiled last year.
In 2018, Murray became Oklahoma's seventh Heisman Trophy winner after passing of 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns and rushing for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.
Murray's statue joins other Heisman-winning OU players Mayfield, Sam Bradford, Jason White, Billy Sims, Steve Owens and Billy Vessels at Heisman Park near the corner of Jenkins Avenue and Lindsey Street.
Statues of legendary defensive star brothers Lucious, Lee Roy and Dewey Selmon were added in the area on Sept. 23. A sculpture of former Oklahoma coach John Blake is planned in the near future.
