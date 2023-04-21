'Everything is like stepping stones': Jayden Gibson hopes to take another step in second season

Jayden Gibson used patience to get through the 2022 season.
As an early enrollee receiver, Gibson flashed his potential last spring, catching a 95-yard touchdown on a deep route during Oklahoma’s 2022 spring game. Gibson seemed poised to make an instant impact for the Sooners as a four-star recruit with an lanky, 6-foot-5 frame but his contribution was much less than that.
9️⃣5️⃣ yards 💨 (and @bakermayfield on the 🎙️!)@micah_bowens ➡️ @TheJaydenGibson for the ⚪ squadRed 21, White 17 (3:40 3Q) | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/PAu09XkyOu— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 23, 2022
Gibson finished his freshman season with only one catch for 12 yards in nine games, appearing mostly on special teams. Now headed into his second season, Gibson feels ready to be a consistent force going forward,
“When you’re at a school like OU, just because you’re not playing doesn’t mean you’re not doing your job,” Gibson said Tuesday. “Just because you’re not the guy doesn’t mean you’re not on the way. I was blessed and fortunate to come to a university with so much talent on offense and defense, even in my position.”
Gibson will have a chance to make an impact in an unproven wide receiver room this fall. Sixth-year receiver Drake Stoops and third-year receiver Jalil Farooq stand as the only experienced players on the roster after former players Marvin Mims (NFL draft), Theo Wease (transferred to Missouri) and Brayden Willis (NFL draft) exited the program.
The former four-star recruit added he’s focused on every facet of his development to maximize on his spot in Oklahoma’s receiver room.
“Everything is like stepping stones,” Gibson said. “Coming in, you gotta put on weight. You gotta tone up. You gotta get bigger. Gotta get stronger Gotta be more cerebral about football. You gotta be that way. Gotta learn how to be a great teammate, great leader — all that kind of stuff I feel goes into it.”
The second-year wide receiver is looking to show off the next step in his development in Oklahoma’s spring game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Gibson has watched film from last season and compared it to this year, and he’s happy with the strides he’s made.
Newly hired receivers coach Emmett Jones and the rest of the offensive coaching staff have continued to pour into the Winter Garden, Florida, native. Now, Gibson’s just waiting for his opportunity to shine.
“The outer world ain’t seen nothing yet,” Gibson said. “I’m just working (doing) dirty hard work in the dark. To myself, I know I’m getting way better. Just whenever the opportunity comes for me to go out there and just be Jayden Gibson, I’ll jump at it and I won’t look back.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.