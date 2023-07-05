Oklahoma defensive lineman Ethan Downs selected to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Defensive lineman Ethan Downs was named to the 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 Team on Wednesday.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗸𝗲𝗻.The 2023 Preseason #Big12FB team is official.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 5, 2023
Downs was the lone Sooner selected to the team. The Weatherford, Texas, native started all 13 games in 2022 with the Sooners, garnering 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks and an All-Big 12 Second Team selection. Downs also secured a fumble recovery.
This marks the second consecutive season OU has had only one player named to the preseason team.
The Sooners will open the 2023 season at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 when they host Arkansas State.