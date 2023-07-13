Live updates: OU football preseason kicks off at Big 12 Media Days

ARLINGTON, Texas - It's football talking time.
OU kicked off its 2023 preseason Thursday at Big 12 Media Days. OU coach Brent Venables, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Drake Stoops, linebacker Danny Stutsman and defensive lineman Jonah Laulu are scheduled to speak.
Follow along with the OU Daily's live updates:
Brent Venables
On defensive improvement in 2023:
"Everything matters and I try to look at everything, evaluate everything, obviously, playing good defense is keeping people out of the end zone. It's all improvement in the areas where we can improve in and you do that lots of different ways, whether scheme as players, it's development, it's teaching, it's practicing.
"Again, it can't ever happen fast enough. We haven't been good on defense for a long time. But everywhere I've been it's been a rebuilding process to some degree and we've got a lot of work to do. But I've got a lot of faith in both our players, our staff and certainly how we do what we do in our developmental processes.
"I believe will be better because the returning experience will be better. Fundamentally, we will be better, aggressiveness will be better with our timing and our precision and our physicality."
On linebacker Danny Stutsman's maturation:
"He'd be the first one to admit that 17 months ago he wasn't capable of leading and he's in a much different place now. The whole team follows Danny, his emotion, his work, his action ... And I love the maturation that has taken place with him off the field as much as on the field. His seriousness, his commitment to excellence every day. He's put the team and the expectations on his back and I love that."
On Bedlam:
"I'm not in control of whether or not we play Oklahoma State. I love college football. I love the traditions of the game. I love rivalry games. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have played for over 100 years and Oklahoma has been dang good in those games for a long time. But whether or not we're playing in the future, nobody's asking me what I think. If they do ask me, I'll tell them what I think. I'd love to play the game. But, we're going to play the schedule that they put in front of us."