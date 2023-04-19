 Skip to main content
Siena transfer guard Javian McCollum commits to Sooners

Porter Moser

OU men's basketball head coach Porter Moser during the game against Kansas State on Feb. 14.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Former Siena guard Javian McCollum has committed to transfer to Oklahoma, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

A sophomore during the 2022-23 season, McCollum finished fifth in scoring in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference at Siena, averaging 15.9 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field. He also shot 35.6 percent from 3-point range and averaged 3.9 assists per game.

McCollum led the Saints to an 11-9 record in MAAC play. The Fort Myers, Florida, native is coach Porter Moser and the Sooners' first commitment from the transfer portal early in the offseason.

Six OU players entered the transfer portal after the season, including forwards Jalen Hill and Jacob Groves and guards Benny Schroeder, C.J. Noland, Bijan Cortes and Joe Bamisile. 

McCollum chose Oklahoma over Nebraska and South Florida. 

