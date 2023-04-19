Siena transfer guard Javian McCollum commits to Sooners

Former Siena guard Javian McCollum has committed to transfer to Oklahoma, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.
What’s up Sooner Nation‼️#committed pic.twitter.com/YDtI62k8Xi— Javian Mccollum (@javian_0) April 19, 2023
A sophomore during the 2022-23 season, McCollum finished fifth in scoring in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference at Siena, averaging 15.9 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field. He also shot 35.6 percent from 3-point range and averaged 3.9 assists per game.
McCollum led the Saints to an 11-9 record in MAAC play. The Fort Myers, Florida, native is coach Porter Moser and the Sooners' first commitment from the transfer portal early in the offseason.
Six OU players entered the transfer portal after the season, including forwards Jalen Hill and Jacob Groves and guards Benny Schroeder, C.J. Noland, Bijan Cortes and Joe Bamisile.
McCollum chose Oklahoma over Nebraska and South Florida.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.