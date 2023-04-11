OU baseball defeats Wichita State 8-1 at home

Oklahoma (18-16) defeated Wichita State (18-14) 8-1 in Norman on Tuesday.
The Sooners had faced the Shockers twice before they arrived at L. Dale Mitchell Park, but their third and final matchup resulted in a win for OU.
Wichita State beat Oklahoma 6-2 on March 14 and 8-7 on March 28; however, OU started hot, jumping ahead 1-0 in the first inning.
The Shockers tied the game in the fourth, but OU immediately scored four runs and held a comfortable lead the rest of the game.
Despite OU’s recent struggles, which included two losses to Baylor last weekend, Sooners coach Skip Johnson emphasized how much of a boost a win can give his team.
“That is the thing about confidence, it is a fragile piece of ice,” Johnson said Tuesday. “Once you get it you need to try and maintain it.” The only way to maintain it is to have consistent routines … If you do that you can surpass all the downfalls that happen.”
Quick pitching changes leads to success
Oklahoma has been searching for answers in its bullpen all season. Johnson tried a new approach against the Shockers on Tuesday.
No pitcher stayed on the field for the Sooners for more than two innings, but Johnson acknowledged the experience will help prepare his bullpen for future matchups.
“We kind of got a nucleus of guys that we’re going to try and use,” Johnson said. “We needed to get those guys some work today, for the weekend.”
Five different pitchers appeared, while junior right-hander Gray Harrison earned the start. Harrison struck out one and gave up a walk and a hit. He also tied his season-best earned run average after improving it from 8.22 to 7.00.
Despite his performance, the Austin native was quickly pulled from the game, and the Sooners turned to the bullpen four more times.
Juniors Carson Atwood, Carter Campbell, Kale Davis and Jett Lodes held Wichita State to one run in relief. Although Johnson’s plan out of the bullpen did not look the same, he said his choices were about discovering what was the best fit for the team.
“It’s different for our bullpen because we’re doing matchups,” Johnson said. “A guy might have one hitter, he might have a lane of four hitters, he might even have a lane of six hitters so it's different there.”
Pettis hits his stride
Johnson has been experimenting from both an offensive and defensive standpoint, and with a rotation that seems to endlessly change due to injuries and illnesses, players have had to play different roles.
One of those players is redshirt junior Kendall Pettis. Since recovering from a recent injury and a post game ejection against Wichita State on March 28, he has had to gradually earn his spot back in the lineup.
Since his return, Pettis has been consistent on offense and now sits in second in batting average on the team with at .333. Against the Shockers, the left fielder was moved into the third hole of the batting lineup and went 2 of 3 and notched two RBIs and two runs.
Pettis struggled early in the season but has improved over the course of the last two weeks and Johnson has noticed.
“He’s had a really good month,” Johnson said. “He has really swung the bat well, he has really had competitive at-bats.”
Pettis will look to continue his offensive hot streak against Texas Tech at 6:30 p.m. Friday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
