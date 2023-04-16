OU baseball drops series to Texas Tech at home

Oklahoma (19-18, 4-8 Big 12) earned its first win of the weekend during a run-rule victory over No. 21 Texas Tech (25-12, 6-6) Sunday in Norman.
After falling 13-7 in a 10-inning battle Friday, the Sooners fell 9-5 to the Red Raiders Saturday, however, OU grabbed a much-needed 12-2 win on Sunday.
After losing its third consecutive conference series, OU remains in last place in the Big 12 behind Baylor (13-23, 5-10).
Here are the three takeaways from Oklahoma’s series loss to Texas Tech:
Carmichael dominates
After starters James Hitt and Braxton Douhit struggled on Friday and Saturday, the Sooners turned to redshirt senior Braden Carmichael on Sunday.
Carmichael pitched a career-high 7.1 innings against the Red Raiders and earned his second win of the season. The left-hander allowed nine hits and a walk but Tech didn’t capitalize and scored two runs. Carmichael also struck out five in his outing.
.@b_car4 on target 🎯 pic.twitter.com/SbD68PMwLS— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 16, 2023
The Prosper, Texas, native now leads OU with an earned-run average of 2.65, his lowest since his first game of the season on February 22 against Abilene Christian.
In Carmichael’s last three appearances, he’s pitched 37.1 innings, allowing 16 hits, four runs, two walks and 12 strikeouts.
Nicklaus, Madron help lead OU
The Sooners struggled on offense during their first two games of the series, however, sophomore Jackson Nicklaus and junior Bryce Madron settled in at the plate on Sunday.
Nicklaus finished 3 of 4 with a home run and five RBIs in game three. The second baseman finished the weekend 6 of 10 with 10 RBIs and two runs. Sunday’s showing raised his batting average from .244 to .260.
𝑱𝒂𝒄𝒌𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝑱𝑨𝑪𝑲 💥@j_nicklaus15 with a ✌ run blast and the Sooners are up! pic.twitter.com/kD47CdSJcB— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 16, 2023
Madron struggled at the beginning of the series, going a combined 1 of 8 on Friday and Saturday but turned things around on Sunday.
During the Sooners’ run-rule victory, the right fielder finished 4 of 5 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs. The performance handed Madron his highest batting average of the season at .295.
Touch 'em all, @Bryce_madron 💪 pic.twitter.com/1gXT6w5FFr— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 16, 2023
Harris returns
Sooner shortstop junior Dakota Harris returned to the lineup against Texas Tech for the first time since March 19 after sustaining an injury.
Harris was OU’s main source of offense before his injury but he struggled during his first conference series back.
The Polk State College transfer went 1 of 12 and notched a run and an RBI. Despite his struggles against the Red Raiders, Harris still leads the Sooners with a .347 batting average.
In his short stint with OU, he’s already received a Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honor.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
