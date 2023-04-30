'Just keep playing good baseball': OU baseball defeats Kansas 7-4, earns series win

A ball hit by Kansas catcher Jake English in the fourth inning appeared to be the answer to the Jayhawks’ offensive struggles on Sunday.
However, as the ball flew over the left field wall, OU redshirt junior center fielder Kendall Pettis reached out and robbed KU of two momentum-changing runs. The Sooners (24-20, 9-9 Big 12) defeated the Jayhawks (21-23, 6-12 Big 12) 7-4 and earned the series win.
Not on @kendall_pettis' watch!#NCAABaseball x 🎥 ESPN+ / @OU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/ekuV0xB5mg— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) April 30, 2023
“We needed a big out,” Pettis said Sunday. “I knew I was real close to the wall, and I saw the ball coming down, and I just timed it … Obviously, it was a big play. It was a great way to end the inning and keep Jamie (Hitt) in the game.”
Hitt, who pitched a season-high eight innings for the Sooners during game three of the series, earned his fourth win of the season
The Texas Tech pitcher transfer held the Jayhawks to four runs on seven hits and one walk, while grabbing five strikeouts. Hitt’s earned-run average now sits at 4.22, which is second among the pitching staff.
After a solid start to the game, the sophomore struggled to find the strike zone but credited the defense for propelling him through his inconsistencies in the middle innings.
“Well in the first inning everything was really working for me, and then I just kind of lost it,” Hitt said. “Today, I was like, ‘alright, I’m going to throw it in there and let my defense work,’ and I finally found it again and everything started firing on all cylinders.”
Despite giving up two runs in both the second and fifth innings, OU’s early offensive attack set the tone.
All seven of the Sooners’ runs were scored in the first three innings, and although coach Skip Johnson gave credit to KU’s defense late in the game, it wasn’t enough.
“We played really good offense early,” Johnson said. “But the rest of the game, they did a good job of mixing up pitches to get us off balance late in the game.”
Junior Bryce Madron and sophomore Wallace Clark led the way offensively. Madron finished 2 of 4 and scored two runs. Clark, who has struggled offensively lately, went 1 of 3 but notched two RBIs.
The Sooners played well on both Saturday and Sunday after struggling in an 8-2 loss to the Jayhawks on Friday. OU’s two victories put OU at 9-9 in conference play, and have allowed the team to crawl out of a last-place hole in the Big 12.
Oklahoma, who is ranked 54th in the nation, would have to string together a series of win to have a chance in the postseason. Next, as OU faces Dallas Baptist (34-10) in Dallas at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Johnson knows it is crucial for his team to be consistent as the Sooners continue to face conference opponents.
“Just keep playing good baseball,” Johnson said. “You really (have to) play good team baseball, and I think the last few days we have done that.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley, Jason Batacao and Louis Raser.
