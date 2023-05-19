NCAA Tournament: Twitter reacts to OU's 11-0 victory over Hofstra in Norman Regional

Oklahoma (52-1) earned a 11-0 run-rule victory over Hofstra (29-26) in the first game of the Norman Regional. The Sooners will next take on the winner of Friday evening's Missouri-California game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Sophomore pitcher Nicole May pitched four shutout innings, allowing just one hit. She struck out five batters en route to her 17th win of the season. Senior pitcher Alex Storako closed out the game in the fifth inning, retiring all three Hofstra batters she faced.
The Sooners collected 12 hits in the game with two home runs from junior center fielder Jayda Coleman in the second inning and junior third baseman Alyssa Brito in the fourth inning. Junior catcher Kinzie Hansen led the way with three hits and four RBIs while Brito and senior utility Haley Lee were the other OU players with multiple hits.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the win:
Nicole May getting things started off right in the circle! You truly love to see it.— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) May 19, 2023
This isn't going to go well for Hofstra.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) May 19, 2023
Let’s gooooo https://t.co/AN3lA0Ou2R— Hangtime (@HangtimeYT) May 19, 2023
HEAR HER ROAR!! 2 run shot by Grace Lyons! pic.twitter.com/Lk6NVd5rVY— Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) May 19, 2023
Our captain >>>>> pic.twitter.com/AnM9rdDa6z— The REF (@KREFsports) May 19, 2023
WE LOVE A ROARIN GRACIE HOME RUN‼️‼️🔥🦁 https://t.co/Qw8gGkCOhb— Han☀️ (@hannnnnnah_8) May 19, 2023
Don’t let Grace Lyons get going. https://t.co/HwoWkVPUDK— John Williams (@john9williams) May 19, 2023
K9 doing K9 things.— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) May 19, 2023
Yay!da Coleman— RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) May 19, 2023
JAYDAAAA BOMB!! 2 run shot! 7-0 #SOONERS— Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) May 19, 2023
Looks like a U.S.A. Softball Player Of The Year to me!! https://t.co/KP5tbVF1Rv— Shawna (@shawnajim24) May 19, 2023
The best player in NCAA softball homered in a regional opener. #Sooners https://t.co/0OE8h0uN58— Douglas Miles (@douglasmilesCRG) May 19, 2023
Sorry Hofstra pic.twitter.com/FNQ7bZ3f0U— RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) May 19, 2023
Really nice of OU to invite Hofstra to run rule territory.— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) May 19, 2023
Sooner Ladies doing what they do…BOOMER!!! ⭕️🙌🏻🥎💯💥💥💥 https://t.co/ejgY9bzpYD— Jeff Curry (@JeffCurry5519) May 19, 2023
Hofstra has more pitchers than I had students in my classroom during dead week.— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) May 19, 2023
What a team we have!!!! 👍👍👍👍 https://t.co/aIFUDE7v90— Mike (@Mike19013213) May 19, 2023
BOOMER! Game over. Sooners win 11-0 Final. Sooners play tomorrow at 2pm.— soonergal (@soonergal4) May 19, 2023
this is just the start 😏— ⭕️ℂ𝖊𝖊𝕯𝖊𝖊 𝔾𝕆𝔸𝕋🧬 (@CeeDeesGOAT) May 19, 2023
Game one is done. Looked solid and May had another awesome outing! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/ukP2tN2hCw— SoonerKeith (@SoonerKeith1) May 19, 2023
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.