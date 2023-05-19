 Skip to main content
NCAA Tournament: Twitter reacts to OU's 11-0 victory over Hofstra in Norman Regional

Rylie Boone

Senior outfielder Rylie Boone during the semifinals of the Big 12 Championship on May 12.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma (52-1) earned a 11-0 run-rule victory over Hofstra (29-26) in the first game of the Norman Regional. The Sooners will next take on the winner of Friday evening's Missouri-California game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Sophomore pitcher Nicole May pitched four shutout innings, allowing just one hit. She struck out five batters en route to her 17th win of the season. Senior pitcher Alex Storako closed out the game in the fifth inning, retiring all three Hofstra batters she faced. 

The Sooners collected 12 hits in the game with two home runs from junior center fielder Jayda Coleman in the second inning and junior third baseman Alyssa Brito in the fourth inning. Junior catcher Kinzie Hansen led the way with three hits and four RBIs while Brito and senior utility Haley Lee were the other OU players with multiple hits. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to the win:

