Norman North basketball entering postseason after strong regular season finish

Norman North boys' basketball ended its regular season winning eight of its final 10 games. The turnaround was unlikely after starting the season with a 1-6 record.
Coach Kellen McCoy and the Timberwolves (11-12) were optimistic, however, after their slow start as they only lost three of their early games by one point. Norman North fell to No. 7-ranked Southmoore (12-10) 50-49, No. 9 Norman (15-7) 46-45 and 4A No. 5 Douglass (20-1) 45-44.
With such close losses, McCoy and his team knew they could be competitive, but needed to work on closing out late.
“I keep telling our guys we could win or lose every game,” McCoy said. “We continue to hold our guys accountable, and we continue to try to get better each day and get to the point that we’re playing our best basketball by the end of the season.”
Norman North will look to continue its strong play into OSSAA regionals against Northwest Classen at 6 p.m. Friday at Norman High. With a win, North could potentially rematch Norman High, its rival and host of the regional tournament.
February 22, 2023
The Timberwolves’ seniors knew they needed to step up if they wanted to win close games. Senior guard Nate Lancaster acknowledged the team is young and had a tough schedule this season.
“We all knew it wasn't going to come off smoothly,” Lancaster said. “So, we all just stayed composed and ended up turning things around.”
One of the wins that aided the shift was a buzzer-beater bucket by Lancaster to beat Moore (16-6) 53-52.
Want to see a great finish? @NNTwolvesBBall gets a last second shot from Nate Lancaster to give Norman North the win. @nnhsathletics1 #okpreps pic.twitter.com/M4bKwdo2cp— KREFSportsTV (@KREFsportsTV) February 4, 2023
“I was just happy to get the win for the team and be able to get the bucket in,” Lancaster said.
Lancaster wasn't the only one to help. The Timberwolves have experienced seniors Ben Moser, Carter Carbonell and Maddox Hamilton.
“We all held ourselves accountable,” said Moser, the son of Oklahoma’s men’s basketball coach Porter Moser. “We made no excuses and kept our heads down.
“At the beginning of the year we did a lot of hustle plays, getting loose balls, and getting the last rebound. More recently we’ve done better at breaking the press and forcing turnovers.”
Ending the season, the Timberwolves had two big roadblocks threatening their streak, Norman High and the Westmoore Jaguars (16-7). They were able to close out a win against both teams, as Norman North beat the Tigers, who currently sit at No. 3 in the West, 52-48, after being down seven points at the half. To end the season, NN beat the Jaguars 46-44 in another close matchup. Westmoore currently sit at No. 2 in the West.
“We aren't finishing out,” Lancaster said. “We just kept with it, and now we’re winning games that I know we wouldn’t have won at the beginning of the year.”
With wins against some tough teams to end the season, the Timberwolves set themselves up nicely heading into the tournament. Their experience in close games will be valuable in their upcoming matchups.
“I hope it doesn't come to it,” McCoy stated on having to close out on a close game. “But our players have experience in it and are comfortable in it. In the playoffs, our players are going to be prepared in any situation they face.”
McCoy has experience in the playoffs, coaching the Timberwolves to the state tournament the past two seasons.
Lancaster and Moser, who both have played on the postseason stage, understand the importance of their leadership.
“It's really important,” Moser said on being in the big stage of the playoffs. “There's a lot of younger teams that may have not been there before but Nate’s been there a few times and I was there last year.”
Lancaster added: “We’ve got to look at it like another game. But we all know what we’re playing for and how important this is.”
This is McCoy’s second group of four-year seniors since joining Norman North in 2018, so emotions will be high as the season wraps.
“An emotional aspect definitely takes place,” McCoy said. “It's always hard seeing a group of seniors go but we continue to push forward.”
“My emotions are really that this is my last one,” Lancaster said. “I gotta go out with a bang.”
“This is gonna be the last one,” Moser said. “It’s going to be fun and I'm ready.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.