Norman High girls basketball throttles Sand Springs 63-36 to capture 6A regional title

Norman High girls basketball (19-4) defeated Sand Springs (17-8) 63-36 Saturday in the second round of the OSSAA regionals to claim the regional championship.
The Tigers will advance to the winners bracket of the area tournament and face Bixby (18-7) at Kellyville at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The game started slow for both teams as neither could find the basket early in the first quarter.
“I thought we weren’t up to speed when the game started,” Tigers coach Frankie Parks said following the win. “But we adjusted pretty quickly and played our brand of basketball”
Norman scored 16 unanswered points to take a 16-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Parks and his team continued to put their foot on the gas and scored another 14 points in the second quarter, ending the half up 30-13. Senior center Nessa Begay, sophomore guard Keeley Parks and senior forward Kayla Jones were key players in Norman’s dominant first half.
Begay scored eight points in the first half, while Parks dropped 10, and Jones finished the half with six. Six different Tigers scored in the first half. Norman shot 46% from the field, making 13 of its 28 shots. Sand Springs, meanwhile, shot 25% from the field, only making four out of its 16 shots.
Norman spread the ball around in the second half and the Sandites didn’t have an answer. Norman High finished the game, shooting 51%, while Sand Springs finished the game shooting 31%.
Begay and Jones finished the game with 16 points, while Parks scored 12. Senior forward Jordyn Rollins stood out in the second half, scoring seven points and ending the game with nine.
The Tigers have won nine straight games and show no signs of slowing down. They have won their last two games by a combined 66 points after defeatingMuskogee in the first round of regionals 71-32 on Thursday.
Norman High will look to continue its dominance in the playoffs against the Spartans. Both teams are 9-1 in their last 10 games, setting up a competitive matchup.
Norman and Bixby played two years ago for the state championship, when Norman won48-37.
“We’re familiar with the girls out there in Bixby,” Parks said. “We played them a few years ago in the state championship. They’ve got a solid group of seniors out there. I've known those kids since they were second or third graders.
“I know what they’re going to bring to the table and our girls know what they’ll bring. I think it’s going to be a really competitive game between two really good teams.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
