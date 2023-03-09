Norman High girls advance to state semifinals with win over rival Norman North

Norman High basketball defeated Norman North 62-47 in the first round of the OSSAA State Basketball Tournament at the Lloyd Noble Center on Thursday morning.
The Tigers carried their momentum of an 18-4 regular season record into the tournament, where they’ll now face the winner of Edmond Memorial-Booker T. Washington in the state semifinals.
It was a slow start for Norman High as it scored 22 points in the first half, their lowest of the postseason thus far.
An uncharacteristic performance by Norman star sophomore Keely Parks, paired with foul trouble, led to increased opportunity from her teammates. Parks shot 1 for 13 from the field but managed to force five steals.
Norman was led by senior Kaylyn Simmons, who scored 17 points and six rebounds. Senior Kayla Jones added a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Tigers also received help from freshman guard Ady Hybl, who scored nine points in 15 minutes off the bench.
Despite shooting only 29.2% from the field in the first half, the Tigers held a 22-20 lead over the Timberwolves heading into halftime. But after some early shooting troubles, the Tigers boosted their field-goal percentage to 61% in the second half to power through a win over Norman North.
“The Crosstown Clash is always a tough game for us,” said Norman head coach Frankie Parks. “It’s the third one (this season) and it’s always hard to beat a good team three times.”
During the third quarter, things began to heat up between the two teams. Parks was involved in a scrap with North sophomore Seleh Harmon, who transferred from Norman High to Norman North in the offseason. Harmon got called for a technical foul after expressing disappointment with the refs. Parks got called for a technical immediately following for taunting Harmon for the foul call.
With Parks one foul away from fouling out and the environment getting chippy, the Tigers were in need of a boost from the bench.
Hybl checked in for Parks with 2:11 remaining in the third quarter. The Tigers held a 10-point lead, but the Timberwolves weren’t making it easy.
Hybl scored her first points of the game off a couple of free throws after getting fouled driving to the basket. The following play, Hybl added two more points off a steal and went the distance to give the Tigers a 14-point lead, their biggest lead of the game at the time.
“She’s like my energizer bunny coming off the bench,” Parks said.
The Timberwolves didn’t go away as they went on several runs to cut the lead to single digits with under five minutes remaining in the game.
“I think if you watched the first half, you kind of saw what we weren’t doing,” Parks said. “There in the second half we were all able to buckle down and play some solid defense.”
With a minute remaining, Hybl knocked down a 3-point shot that put the dagger into Norman North’s run and secured a victory for Norman. The shot gave the Tigers a 15-point lead, their biggest of the day.
Hybl provided the Tigers with the boost of energy they needed in the second half. She finished the day with nine points on 2-for-3 shooting and added four important points from the free throw line to help the Tigers put the game away.
“She came in and made key shots for us,” Parks said. “Specifically, those free throws but also that three at the end that really put the dagger in.
“She’s a freshman who isn’t really scared of the spotlight.”
Norman High will play again at 10:30 a.m. on Friday with a chance to move to the state championship.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
