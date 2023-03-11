Norman High falls to Edmond North 65-58 in 6A state championship

Norman High (22-5) fell to Edmond North (28-0) 65-58 on Saturday afternoon in the OSSAA Class 6A State Championship.
Norman was led by standout sophomore Keeley Parks who contributed 27 points. Senior Jordyn Rollins led the Tigers with seven rebounds along with nine points.
Despite a tough loss to end the season, head coach Frankie Parks was proud of how his team played against the now-back-to-back state champions.
“We’ve been a pretty resilient team all year,” Parks said. “We were never going to quit whether we were up or down.”
The Tigers scored the first five points of the game.
With less than six minutes left in the first half, freshman Ady Hybl grabbed a steal that led to a fast-break layup by Parks. The bucket gave Norman a 13-point lead, their largest of the game.
“At no point during the first half did I even remotely think that this was over,” Parks said. “It’s a four-quarter game and you have to play all four quarters. Those girls did what they needed to do in an effort to eventually pull it out.”
The lead was short lived and Edmond North went on an 18-4 run to end the half, stealing the Tigers’ momentum.
Edmond North took its first lead of the game with 6:20 left in the third quarter, but the Tigers didn’t go down without a fight.
A Parks 3-point bucket late in the third quarter gave Norman a 36-34 lead, but Edmond North’s offense responded almost immediately.
Huskies senior Elle Papahronis, who finished the contest with 30 points, scored 13 in the third quarter, which allowed Edmond North to take a seven-point lead over the Tigers into the fourth quarter.
Norman fought hard in the fourth, cutting the Huskies’ lead down to one with 6:25 remaining off of a hard-fought Parks layup. But their efforts fell short after three of their five starters fouled out in the last seven minutes of the game.
Jordyn Rollins, Simmons, Jones and Begay, four of five of Norman’s starting lineups, all played their last game in Tigers uniforms.
“They were the foundation of our program,” Parks said. “Our seniors were our driving force. They were pretty special.”
Parks said the focus now turns to preparing for a return to the big stage next season.
“You restart everything, and you find the right pieces,” Parks said. “You have to go back to work.
“We’re gonna do it again.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.