Norman High boys re-establish program despite season-ending loss to Broken Arrow in state tournament

Norman High’s historic season ended with a 55-44 loss to Broken Arrow on Thursday night at the OSSAA State Tournament.
The Tigers were led by senior Caison Cole and junior Trashaun Combs-Pierce, who scored 12 and 10 points, respectively. Senior Matthew Willenborg added seven points with a team-high 11 rebounds.
The game was Norman High’s first appearance in the state tournament since 2000.
Tigers head coach Cory Cole took over the program ahead of the 2021 season fresh off a 2-18 record. Only two seasons later, he led Norman to the state tournament, a feat that seemed unlikely due to the school’s recent struggles.
Despite the loss, Cole was proud of his team’s accomplishments.
“We had guys that just bought in,” Cole said. “A lot of guys that maybe no one wanted at other schools or didn’t have experience and we made something out of nothing.”
Fantastic season by the Norman Tigers basketball team and coaches. Thank you for the positive impact you have made. Norman Tiger 🏀 is back on the map. pic.twitter.com/ZvQ2E14Ufp— TD O'Hara (@tohara_o) March 10, 2023
Norman had six seniors who played their last game in a Tigers uniform against Broken Arrow, including Josiah Fuller, Hayden Terrill, Landon Miller, and starters Cole, Marquis Combs-Pierce and Matthew Willenborg.
“I love those six guys,” Cole said. “Those guys set the standard. First guys in, first guys out.”
The game was the last game Cory had the opportunity to coach his son, Caison, before he heads to play basketball at the collegiate level. Caison is still undecided on his next step but has received interest from several schools.
“It was another blessing to come back to Norman,” Cole said. “There’s so many wins for this season and to be able to have that intimate relationship with our son. It’s huge.”
The Tigers struggled to contain Broken Arrow’s Connor Dow, an Oklahoma State commit, who scored 22 points.
“He’s a stud,” Coach Cole said. “We had four days to prep for him and in person he was just better than he was on film.”
The Tigers kept things close early and headed into halftime 21-25. There were four lead changes and five ties to start the game.
However, Broken Arrow pulled away in the third quarter as Norman’s offense stalled. Broken Arrow outscored the Tigers 13-8 to take a solid 38-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We never got in a consistent routine, but we were getting the looks that we’ve gotten all season,” Cole said. “The game of basketball is a game of ‘nights and tonight was their night.”
Broken Arrow led by as many as 15 in the game, but Norman fought to cut the deficit back down to single digits multiple times.
Cole nailed a 3-pointer with 3:15 remaining in the game to cut the Tigers’ deficit to eight points, their last fighting chance at a comeback. But a dunk off of a fast break by Dow was the nail in the coffin for Norman as the Broken Arrow fan section erupted and stole the Tigers' last shot at gaining momentum.
In 2023, Norman High re-established its program. And with the return of Trashaun Combs-Pierce next season, perhaps their best player this season, things are looking up for the Tigers’ future.
“Losing at state, we call it winning at state,” Cole said. “That’s a winning season. To make it here, it’s a hell of a ride.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
