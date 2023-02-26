Norman High boys basketball defeats Norman North to claim 6A regional title

Norman High (17-7) defeated Norman North (12-13) 56-47 on Saturday night in another thrilling crosstown clash. Norman junior forward Trashaun Combs- Pierce slammed an exhilarating dunk after a steal by freshman guard Beau Billingsly, to make it 56-45 and solidify the win.
It's a final in Norman, and @NHSTigersBball are the regional champs. They will take on Deer Creek next week for a trip to state!!! pic.twitter.com/qY7KXsabfS— KREFSportsTV (@KREFsportsTV) February 26, 2023
With the win, the Tigers claimed their first regional title since 1999.
After the dunk, Trashaun was ejected after his third technical foul of the game for looking over to the Norman North bench.
“It's whatever. I was just glad to get the win," T. Pierce said of the sequence.. “I was glad to the dunk as well”
The Combs-Pierce brothers were invaluable to Norman High's offense, with Trashaun scoring 21 points and senior forward Marquis Combs Pierce dropping 13. Another notable Tiger was senior forward Matt Willenborg who finished with 12 points and made some early three pointers to start the game.
“I'm so proud of our guys,” Tigers coach Cory Cole said. “It's a big win for the community. The tradition, it just kinda rolled. These guys have overcome so many obstacles. To do it in a rivalry game just makes it more special.”
Trashaun added: “We just came in and played together. We never quit and we kept our energy up. We’re just going to keep getting better, staying in the gym, staying together as a team and not let anything get in between us”
Cole and Timberwolves coach Kellen McCoy knew how much this game meant not only for them, but for their team, and the community. The players understood the importance of this game.
“It's always fun,'' Cole said before the game. “I love going against coach Kellen, it's great for our community, it's going to be great basketball. It means alot since it's almost in March and it's playoff time. On any given night, any team can win.”
“It's going to be special for the community,” McCoy said before the game. “It's going to be a electric game and the atmosphere of that game is always amazing”
In the regular season, Norman High and Norman North played each other twice, splitting the series with a win each. Norman High won the first matchup 46-45, and Norman North claimed the second victory, winning 52-48. A win tonight meant a regional championship and bragging rights against their crosstown rival till next season. Both teams knew it was a must win game.
This was also only the second time the Tigers and Timberwolves have played each other in the postseason, the only other time dating back to the 2001 season.
Entering the game, Cole told his team Norman High was the favorite, and it was up to them to lose it. All the Tigers needed to do was play with confidence and they would win the game.
“We call ourselves the Memphis Grizzlies,” Cole said. “We just have that chip on our back. Just play basketball and don't overthink it. We’re better when we’re aggressive.”
The Tigers will look to take their aggressiveness into the rest of the playoffs and make a run at the state tournament against Deer Creek at 6 p.m. Friday in Chickasha. Deer Creek is 9-1 in its last 10 games. Norman North will take on Westmoore at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the losers bracket of the area tournament. Westmoore is 4-10 in its last 10 games, while Norman North is 8-2.
“In game two, they finished.” Cole said of Norman North. “Game one, we made that last play that was miraculous. Tonight, we just took control at the end of the fourth quarter.”
