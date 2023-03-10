 Skip to main content
Norman High advances to state championship game with 68-47 win over Edmond Memorial

Keeley Parks

Norman's Keeley Parks during the OSSAA class 6A quarter finals against Norman High on Mar. 9

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Norman High (22-4) advanced to the 6A state championship after defeating Edmond Memorial (22-5) 68-47 at the Lloyd Noble Center on Friday.

The Tigers finished the game shooting 44.2 percent from the field compared to the Bulldogs 29.1 percent. Norman High also dominated in the paint, scoring 34 points compared to Edmond Memorial’s 16.

Sophomore guard Keely Parks, senior forward Kayla Jones, and senior center Nessa Begay were keys to Norman High's success in the game. Park finished the game with 19 points 8-for-16 shooting with two steals. Begay and Jones added 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Senior forward Jordyn Rollins also stepped up for the Tigers, finishing the game with 14 points and three steals.

Edmond Memorial relied on Addy Johnson and Janiyah Williams, who had 13 and 12 points respectively. Johnson shot 5-10 from the field and had three steals. Willams shot 4-13 with zero steals.

Norman High led Edmond Memorial 33-22 at the half, led by the Tigers’ 8-0 run in the first quarter. The Tigers finished the half with a 11-point lead, the biggest of the half.

Norman High will play in the OSSAA state championship at 2 p.m. on Saturday against the winner of Putnam City West (23-4) and Edmond North (27-0).

