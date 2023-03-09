'Nobody expected us to be here': Norman North's magical postseason run ends after loss to Norman High

Norman North fell to cross-town rival Norman High 62-47 on Thursday in the first round of the OSSAA State Tournament. Norman North finishes the season 0-3 against the Tigers.
Not many expected Norman North (17-11) to get here. After finishing 4-17 last season, it was hard to predict Norman North getting past the regional tournament, let alone making the state tournament.
With Norman High steamrolling past their teams in the playoffs, winning by a combined 91 points, the Timberwolves came into this game as the underdogs. After losing in the regional championship and clawing their way through the losers bracket, it was going to be hard for Norman North to win.
“Nobody expected us to be here,” acting head coach Tyler Kastantin said. “Nobody expected us to compete in that game. Those girls left everything out on the floor.”
Before the game, there was an absence from Norman North's sideline. Norman North head coach Al Beal was absent with an undisclosed medical issue.
“I have talked to him on the phone,” Kastantin said of Beal, a four-year starter at OU from 1976-1980. “He is OK, he just couldn't make it today due to that personal medical issue he is dealing with.”
Despite the score at the end, Norman North fought till the buzzer and was able to hang with the Tigers for most of the game. A key contributor to Norman North staying in the game was sophomore guard Seleh Harmon.
Harmon, who transferred from Norman High before the season, finished with a game-high 22 points. This game was personal for her as she was not only playing her rival, but against many of her former teammates.
“This is a personal matchup for her, and she takes that to heart,” Kastantin said of Harmon “I told her, ‘We’re relying on you just like we did in those last two area games.’
“We relied on her to score, gave her the ball and trusted her to do what she needed to do. Her teammates trusted her too.”
The first half was back and forth with neither team able to get a strong lead. The first quarter had ended with both teams tied at 12-12. Neither team was able to find the basket with Norman North only making six of 21 shots, meanwhile Norman High only making seven out of 24.
With the first half ending 22-20, both teams headed into the locker room looking to make adjustments in order to get a steady lead.
Heading into the fourth, Norman North ended up having three key players fouling out, one of those players being senior guard Hannah Fields. Fields, who has been a leader for the team this season, finished the game with six points.
With key players out, Norman High took advantage at the end of the third, scoring eight unanswered points. They proceeded to score 22 points in the fourth quarter to give them a 15-point lead at the end of the game.
“Fouling three of our best players out of the game was not ideal,” Kastantin said. “Going into our bench and relying on some freshmen to step up and play. They did. It's tough against those Norman Tigers. They’re good.”
While they lost, Norman North was able to hold Norman High to their shortest lead so far, 15, in the playoffs. The second-shortest lead was the Tigers game against Bixby where they won by 25 points in a 57-32 win on Thursday, March 2.
Even though their season is over and might have not ended the way they wanted, Norman North couldn't be prouder of their valiant effort.
“I'm just so proud of our team,” Harmon said. “I'm so thankful that I got to play with these girls this year. We worked so hard to get where we are today, and we deserved to be here.”
Kastantin added:
“We kept one of their best players to three points. Our defensive effort was excellent. Our effort just for rebounding, diving on the floor. We could not be prouder of just the way they competed in this game. That shows how they’ve improved all season.
“They were locked in, focused, and prepared. We play best when we’re the underdog. Even though we didn't come out on top, we wanted to win it and we had the desire to win that game and it just went their way at the end of the scoreboard.”
While Norman North and Harmon fell in the end, they’ll look forward to preparing to return to the state tournament next season.
“It definitely gives you a lot more looks,” Harmon said. “People might want to come to Norman North.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
