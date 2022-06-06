'No one beats the Sooners twice': Jocelyn Alo's 2 HRs guide Sooners to 15-0 victory over UCLA, 3rd consecutive national championship series

Calm, collected and confident.
Those three words could describe Oklahoma’s locker room during the tranquil 30 minutes between semifinal games Monday at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. The Sooners had shockingly just dropped a 7-3 contest to UCLA and were about to turn around and play the Bruins again in a winner-take-all rematch.
Despite its season being on the line, the team didn’t mention it. OU coach Patty Gasso didn’t raise her voice and there was no panic inside the room, even though the group was preparing to play possibly its final game together.
For one reason: because they believe they cannot be beaten twice.
“They are very prideful and they truly do believe that no one can beat them back-to-back or twice, period,” Gasso said. “That’s the way they think.”
Redshirt senior Jocelyn Alo didn’t need to be told anything after the loss, she decided to take matters into her own hands.
After mashing her first home run of Game 2, ESPN’s cameras caught the NCAA’s all-time career home run leader in the dugout holding up five fingers and proclaiming, “five innings,” inferring that’s all it would take to send the Bruins packing.
There’s a lot of pressure at 57-3 with their backs against the wall. They were thinking run rule 😂pic.twitter.com/DZrY0nUviZ— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) June 6, 2022
“We were in the locker room just kind of resetting,” Alo said. “I went into (Game 2) with all the confidence knowing we would walk out of it with the (win). No one beats us -- no one beats the Sooners twice. I think we really just stuck to our game plan and zoned in on what it was that we needed to do.”
Alo finished the second game 4-for-4 with two home runs, seven RBIs and three runs scored, further cementing herself as the Babe Ruth of softball. It also avenged OU’s (57-3) loss with a 15-0 win over UCLA (51-10), the largest victory in WCWS history, to advance to its third-straight and seventh national championship series in 10 years.
With their backs against the wall, the Sooners responded not just by winning, but by dominating, securing their 40th run-rule of the season, twice as many as the next closest team (Louisiana, 20). OU has outscored its postseason opponents a staggering 90-14, meaning it scored more runs in Game 2 than adversaries have combined for in the NCAA Tournament.
Levi Alo, Jocelyn’s father, was ecstatic about the Sooners’ revenge game.
“As long as we win, it doesn’t matter,” Levi said when asked how he felt about his daughter’s two-homer game. “Don’t get me wrong, I love it (when she hits a home run). (I’m) just stoked man, we’re going to the championship… we don’t lose two in a row, no matter what we don’t lose two in a row.”
Gasso said Alo is a big reason why softball has gotten to the level it's currently at, saying people pay to watch her like she’s Ruth. The five-time WCWS champion also said that while Alo is always saying she wants to leave her mark on the sport, she’s already done that and all this is just icing on the cake.
Another Sooner legend, two-time All-American and 2013 WCWS champion catcher Jessica Shults, has high praise for the Hawaiian slugger.
“Not only is she probably the best athlete I've ever watched… she's just a great person off the field as well,” Shults said. “It’s so fun to watch her hit, it’s so fun to watch her create the energy for the team and to be that spark, and you can tell the team really feeds off of it.”
OU’s loss in Game 1 Monday marked just its third loss of the season. The Sooners’ losses include Texas, Oklahoma State and UCLA, which were the other three semifinal teams. With Alo closing a storybook career, Oklahoma is looking to cruise to its sixth national title in program history. After all, it doesn’t lose to the same team twice.
“It’s insane, just knowing it’s my last World Series,” Alo told ESPN’s Holly Rowe postgame. “(I’m) just trying to leave it all out on the field and just try to leave my heart out on the field too. I won't get this opportunity again, so (I’m) just trying to leave my mark.”
