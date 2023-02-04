No. 1 OU gymnastics sees beam change in dominating win over Iowa State

In Oklahoma’s win over Iowa State on Friday night, a mainstay in the Sooners’ beam lineup was missing.
Senior Jenna Dunn, who’s competed in every beam lineup since her sophomore season, was replaced by senior Olivia Trautman, who’s been returning slowly back from injury since last Sunday’s meet against Denver.
Trautman scored a 9.900 in the leadoff spot, contributing to No. 1 OU’s 198.225-195.875 win over Iowa State in Norman.
She's BACK in the LNC!! 👏👏👏@OTrautman leads off the beam squad with a 9.900.📺 ESPN+ | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/5pYQg3krNe— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 4, 2023
“Olivia likes to go first, her whole career, she’s gone first,” Oklahoma coach KJ Kindler said after the meet. “So that’s just a position she’s really comfortable with and if I take Jenna out, when she’s also used to going first, I’d have to move an athlete who’s never gone first into that spot. I’m not comfortable with that, personally from a coaching standpoint.”
Dunn has excelled on beam in her career. leading off the Sooners all but two times since the 2020 season. She even tallied a season-high 9.925 in the event against Denver in OU’s last outing.
The move speaks to the depth Oklahoma has created with a dominate start to the season.
But the decision to leave out Dunn was difficult.
“It was a tortuous decision taking Jenna out to be honest with you.” Kindler said. “This is not a situation where she is out, period. We have a lot of athletes in our beam lineup that could go in and out. She’s been incredibly consistent, hasn’t missed a beam routine in over a year and half, so not an easy decision for a coach to make.”
Kindler, an Iowa State graduate, was proud of how Dunn handled the situation.
“She’s so classy,” Kindler said of Dunn. “She handled it with total class and grace and didn’t question it at all. I am sure she is disappointed because I know her, but I also know she puts the team first and trusts the decisions that I have to make.”
After shining in her season debut last Sunday against Denver, Trautman continued her dominance against the Cyclones, even if that meant she had to do a quick salute to the judges to prevent taking a step.
The Sooners will next take on Alabama, Arkansas and Stanford on Feb. 11 at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, a competition that Kindler expects will have some cleaner routines, and one that will hopefully paint a clearer picture on which beam leadoff to use as the Sooners inch their way closer to postseason.
“I think there’s tons of room to grow,” Kindler said. “I know that what I see in the gym is even better than what I saw out there today. We are in the fifth meet of the year so we’re going after every little tenth here. I already know they are great, but I’d like to see them hit the way I know they can.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
