No. 1 OU gymnastics dominates Iowa State in Norman

Jordan Bowers

Sophomore Jordan Bowers during the meet agaisnt No. 5 Utah on Jan. 22

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (7-0, 2-0 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (4-3, 0-2 Big 12) 198.225-195.875 in Norman on Friday night.

Oklahoma won each team event and individual title. Fifth-year senior Allie Stern and sophomore Jordan Bowers won the vault with their 9.950s, junior Audrey Davis won bars with a 9.975, Bowers won beam with a 9.950, and sophomore Danae Fletcher won floor with a 9.950.

Oklahoma started on vault where they are ranked No. 1 in the nation. Sophomore Danielle Sievers stuck her landing and scored a 9.950 in the leadoff position.

Freshman Faith Torrez scored a new career-high 9.900 on her vault. Stern and Bowers followed with a 9.950 each.

Junior Katherine LeVasseur scored a 9.825 while Davis anchored, scoring an uncharacteristic 9.725. OU led after the first rotation and finished vault with a 49.575, the fifteenth-highest total on that event in program history.

OU then moved to bars, where they scored a 49.675. This is now the highest bars score in the nation and the sixth-highest total in program history.

Sievers led off once again, this time with a season-high 9.925. Torrez had an uncharacteristic fall, her first of the season, and scored a 9.000. LeVasseur came back with a season-high 9.950 and senior Ragan Smith notched a 9.900.

Bowers added a 9.925, and Davis scored her fifth 9.975 of her career on the event.

Oklahoma ended the second rotation with the lead and a 99.250 overall.

The Sooners then moved to beam with fifth-year senior Olivia Trautman making her home debut and scoring a 9.900.

LeVasseur entered a 9.900 and Bowers matched her 9.950 career high. Davis and Torrez both added a 9.875, and Smith ended the rotation with a 9.925 to maintain Oklahoma’s lead.

OU ended on floor with junior Bell Johnson stepping out-of-bounds and scoring a 9.750. Smith tallied a 9.825 and Sievers scored a season-high 9.925 on the event.

Fletcher switched her usual opening tumbling pass, and it paid off as the sophomore recorded a season-high 9.950. Bowers ended her all-around campaign stepping out-of-bounds on floor which resulted in a 9.800. Torrez finished the night with a 9.925. Oklahoma ended floor with a 49.425.

Next, OU competes in the Metroplex Challenge against Alabama, Stanford and Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 in Fort Worth.

This story was edited by Austin Curtright. 

