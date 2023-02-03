No. 1 OU gymnastics dominates Iowa State in Norman

No. 1 Oklahoma (7-0, 2-0 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (4-3, 0-2 Big 12) 198.225-195.875 in Norman on Friday night.
Oklahoma won each team event and individual title. Fifth-year senior Allie Stern and sophomore Jordan Bowers won the vault with their 9.950s, junior Audrey Davis won bars with a 9.975, Bowers won beam with a 9.950, and sophomore Danae Fletcher won floor with a 9.950.
Oklahoma started on vault where they are ranked No. 1 in the nation. Sophomore Danielle Sievers stuck her landing and scored a 9.950 in the leadoff position.
A powerful Yurchenko 1.5 gives @danisievers25 a 9.925 to start off the vault squad!! 🔥📺 ESPN+ | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Qjheb5jvUM— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 4, 2023
Freshman Faith Torrez scored a new career-high 9.900 on her vault. Stern and Bowers followed with a 9.950 each.
SOONER STICKS‼️Sophomore @jordansbowers is all POWER with a 9.950 on vault. 💥📺 ESPN+ | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/wEplZJsQDk— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 4, 2023
Junior Katherine LeVasseur scored a 9.825 while Davis anchored, scoring an uncharacteristic 9.725. OU led after the first rotation and finished vault with a 49.575, the fifteenth-highest total on that event in program history.
OU then moved to bars, where they scored a 49.675. This is now the highest bars score in the nation and the sixth-highest total in program history.
Sievers led off once again, this time with a season-high 9.925. Torrez had an uncharacteristic fall, her first of the season, and scored a 9.000. LeVasseur came back with a season-high 9.950 and senior Ragan Smith notched a 9.900.
We love to see it! 👏Junior @KatLevasseur_ with beautiful handstands and a double layout dismount on bars for a season-high 9.950.📺 ESPN+ | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/oxrufykF39— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 4, 2023
Bowers added a 9.925, and Davis scored her fifth 9.975 of her career on the event.
👑 BARS QUEEN 👑Junior @AudreyDavis132 ties a career-high 9.975 for the second straight week this season.📺 ESPN+ | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/cEMhynRZWr— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 4, 2023
Oklahoma ended the second rotation with the lead and a 99.250 overall.
The Sooners then moved to beam with fifth-year senior Olivia Trautman making her home debut and scoring a 9.900.
LeVasseur entered a 9.900 and Bowers matched her 9.950 career high. Davis and Torrez both added a 9.875, and Smith ended the rotation with a 9.925 to maintain Oklahoma’s lead.
OU ended on floor with junior Bell Johnson stepping out-of-bounds and scoring a 9.750. Smith tallied a 9.825 and Sievers scored a season-high 9.925 on the event.
We love a good COMBO (pass)!! 🤩Sophomore @danisievers25 earns a season-high 9.925 on floor.📺 ESPN+ | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/RhjDYWRxJA— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 4, 2023
Fletcher switched her usual opening tumbling pass, and it paid off as the sophomore recorded a season-high 9.950. Bowers ended her all-around campaign stepping out-of-bounds on floor which resulted in a 9.800. Torrez finished the night with a 9.925. Oklahoma ended floor with a 49.425.
Next, OU competes in the Metroplex Challenge against Alabama, Stanford and Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 in Fort Worth.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
