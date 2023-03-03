 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

No. 1 OU gymnastics defeats No. 2 Florida in front of 2nd largest crowd in program history

Olivia Trautman

Fifth year Olivia Trautman during the meet against West Virginia on Feb. 24

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (13-0, 3-0 Big 12) defeated No. 2 Florida (9-2, 6-1 SEC) 197.950-197.700 in front of 9,541 people, the second largest crowd in program history Friday night in Norman.

OU won the vault with a 49.600, tied on bars with a 49.525, tied on beam with a 49.475 and won floor with a 49.350.

Fifth-year Olivia Trautman won vault with a perfect 10. It was her first 10 of the season and fifth of her career. Trautman is now tied-for-second in program history for career perfect 10 scores.

Florida’s Trinity Thomas won bars with a 9.975. Sophomore Jordan Bowers tied Florida’s Sloane Blakely on beam. Freshman Faith Torrez tied with Florida’s Leanne Wong for the floor title with a 9.950. Wong also won the all-around with a 39.675.

Oklahoma started on vault with sophomore Danielle Sievers sticking her landing and tying her career-high 9.950. Fifth-year senior Allie Stern followed with a 9.875. Junior Katherine LeVasseur followed up her 10 on the event last week with a 9.900. Trautman scored a 10 after that and Bowers registered a 9.875.

Junior Audrey Davis anchored the lineup with a 9.850 to bring the Sooners’ event total to a 49.600 and put OU in front by 0.075.

OU then moved to bars and Sievers tied her season-high with a 9.925. Sophomore Danae Fletcher tallied a 9.825 and Trautman earned a 9.900. Senior Ragan Smith scored a 9.800. Bowers added a 9.925 and Davis ended the rotation with a 9.950.

OU maintained its lead after two rotations with a 99.125.

The Sooners then moved to beam where senior Jenna Dunn started with a 9.900. Trautman entered a 9.825 and Bowers earned the highest score of the rotation with a 9.950. Davis notched a 9.875 and freshman Faith Torrez fell in her routine to score a 9.350. Smith finished the rotation with a 9.925 and furthered OU’s lead over the Gators by 0.375.

Oklahoma finished on floor with junior Bell Johnson scoring a 9.725. After a last-minute lineup change, Davis entered the lineup in place of Smith and scored a 9.900. Fletcher scored a 9.850 and Sievers scored a 9.925.

Torrez earned a 9.950 and Bowers ended the night with a 9.675.

The Sooners remain undefeated and will next compete against Michigan at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Ann Arbor.

This story was edited by Colton Sulley.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments