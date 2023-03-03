No. 1 OU gymnastics defeats No. 2 Florida 197.950-197.700 in front of 2nd largest crowd in program history

No. 1 Oklahoma (13-0, 3-0 Big 12) defeated No. 2 Florida (9-2, 6-1 SEC) 197.950-197.700 in front of 9,541 people, the second largest crowd in program history Friday night in Norman.
OU won the vault with a 49.600, tied on bars with a 49.525, tied on beam with a 49.475 and won floor with a 49.350.
Fifth-year Olivia Trautman won vault with a perfect 10. It was her first 10 of the season and fifth of her career. Trautman is now tied-for-second in program history for career perfect 10 scores.
Florida’s Trinity Thomas won bars with a 9.975. Sophomore Jordan Bowers tied Florida’s Sloane Blakely on beam. Freshman Faith Torrez tied with Florida’s Leanne Wong for the floor title with a 9.950. Wong also won the all-around with a 39.675.
Oklahoma started on vault with sophomore Danielle Sievers sticking her landing and tying her career-high 9.950. Fifth-year senior Allie Stern followed with a 9.875. Junior Katherine LeVasseur followed up her 10 on the event last week with a 9.900. Trautman scored a 10 after that and Bowers registered a 9.875.
SHE DID THAT!! 😤Super senior @OTrautman earned her first perfect 10 on vault since the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Final on April 3, 2021.📺 ESPN2 | 💻 https://t.co/VrT9gw27pi pic.twitter.com/IsyKDCHmUw— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 4, 2023
Junior Audrey Davis anchored the lineup with a 9.850 to bring the Sooners’ event total to a 49.600 and put OU in front by 0.075.
OU then moved to bars and Sievers tied her season-high with a 9.925. Sophomore Danae Fletcher tallied a 9.825 and Trautman earned a 9.900. Senior Ragan Smith scored a 9.800. Bowers added a 9.925 and Davis ended the rotation with a 9.950.
It's called b(ar)tistry!! 🎨Junior @AudreyDavis132 anchors with her sixth-straight score of 9.950-plus (9.950) on bars this season.📺 ESPN2 | 💻 https://t.co/VrT9gw2FeQ pic.twitter.com/Ll87CmzG3L— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 4, 2023
OU maintained its lead after two rotations with a 99.125.
The Sooners then moved to beam where senior Jenna Dunn started with a 9.900. Trautman entered a 9.825 and Bowers earned the highest score of the rotation with a 9.950. Davis notched a 9.875 and freshman Faith Torrez fell in her routine to score a 9.350. Smith finished the rotation with a 9.925 and furthered OU’s lead over the Gators by 0.375.
Oklahoma finished on floor with junior Bell Johnson scoring a 9.725. After a last-minute lineup change, Davis entered the lineup in place of Smith and scored a 9.900. Fletcher scored a 9.850 and Sievers scored a 9.925.
Make that 6⃣-straight scores of 9.900-plus (9.925) this season for sophomore @danisievers25!! 😲📺 ESPN2 | 💻 https://t.co/VrT9gw27pi pic.twitter.com/Jdrswbcsf9— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 4, 2023
Torrez earned a 9.950 and Bowers ended the night with a 9.675.
The Sooners remain undefeated and will next compete against Michigan at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Ann Arbor.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
