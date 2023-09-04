Arkansas State coach Butch Jones didn’t expect as powerful of a performance as OU displayed in its 73-0 victory over the Red Wolves on Saturday.
He stated there was a “marked difference” in what they showed during the game compared to film from 2022.
“I thought they out-athleted us,” Jones said postgame. “The speed differential is probably the most glaring I’ve seen in my career.”
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby reiterated Jones’ high praise, noting it was a focal point in the offseason. The addition of speed was noticeable in the wide receiver room as wideouts like Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony caught three passes for 66 yards within the first six minutes of play.
Four of Anthony’s five targets were over 15 yards downfield, including a 45-yard tone-setting catch on the Sooners’ fourth play from scrimmage to position them within the Red Wolves’ 10-yard line.
“Our foot speed as a unit, offensively, is night and day to where we were a year ago,” Lebby said. “That’s a huge deal for us, how we want to play (and) how we want to operate.”
Lebby tied in the increased depth of OU’s receivers’ and running backs' rooms as contributing factors on Monday.
“That's why it's so important to be able to play all those wideouts, all those backs (and) be able to have real depth at those positions so that guys that are fast get to play fast because they're not gonna have to play 80 snaps.”
Defensive coordinator Ted Roof emphasized Lebby’s points on the defensive side of the ball, particularly the luxury of playing 42 players on defense during Saturday’s contest.
The Sooners’ defensive efficiency kept them on the field for only 51 plays, allowing the defense to remain energized.
“We were fresh, well conditioned, our guys were hungry and it showed,” Roof said. “They played confident, they played fast and it was a good result.”
Linebacker depth showed Saturday
OU shuffled through 12 linebackers in its win on Saturday.
Seven backers finished with at least one tackle, and the Sooners were able to play their fourth stringers. Leading the group, redshirt freshman Kobie McKinzie and junior Danny Stutsman each had four tackles.
“We're not going to have the luxury of doing that too many times,” Roof said. “But, you'd like to keep a good rotation to keep guys fresh. At the same time, guys that are in backup roles, getting meaningful reps when the game is in balance and things because that's how they grow and that's how they continue to grow and develop.
“A lot of that is dictated by the circumstances of the game and by how guys practice and how they play when they have their opportunity. … We want to play a bunch of guys, as many guys that earn it.”
While OU isn’t going to blow out every opponent, Roof said he doesn’t think it’s far-fetched to rotate in 12 linebackers during any given game. He was also encouraged by the togetherness of the room, which was essential after losing cheetah Dasan McCullough to an apparent ankle injury late in the first quarter.
Stutsman and sophomore Jaren Kanak highlighted the Sooners' comradrie postgame.
“I don't think that's too many,” Roof said. “You're limited in practice reps so guys are preparing within the game, the game plan, that part of it so we were able to play our fourth team.
“And now what was really cool about that was our first team and second team guys were on the field screaming at them about protecting the shutout and that was a big deal. That was a really cool thing to see how prideful everybody was about that.”
The first reserve to rotate in was redshirt freshman Kip Lewis, who’s listed as Stutsman’s backup at weakside linebacker. Lewis, a former four-star prospect from Carthage, Texas, impressed with three tackles.
After appearing in five games in 2022, Roof sees an enhanced role for Lewis. While most bench players aren’t going to see starting reps during practice, Lewis is an example of the competitive depth OU’s coaching staff preached throughout the offseason.
“Kip’s really matured, he's a different guy than he was last year,” Roof said. “I'm really proud of him. He played really hard, played fast and is starting to have confidence, as far as knowing what to do year two in the system.
“He’s very instinctive, that’s one of his strengths.”
Another reserve Roof raved about is Division II Ferris State transfer Konnor Near.
He didn’t record any stats Saturday, but the defensive coaching staff has been delighted with the competition he’s brought since arriving on campus. His impressive performance in OU’s fall camp landed him a spot as Kanak’s backup at middle linebacker.
“I thought he did well,” Roof said. “ … (He’s) another guy that transitioned into Oklahoma and this system at this level of football and we've all been really impressed with Konnor. Again, a guy that takes tremendous pride in how he works and how he prepares. He wants to be coached hard and is working to get all the details down ,and I expect him to continue to grow and get better because this is really important to him.”
Roof said McKinzie, who backs up both Kanak and Near, is also finding his way in his second season.
“All reps are valuable reps. As coaches and for them as players … Every rep is significant. And Kobe is a guy that works extremely hard at learning what to do. Learning the entire picture, not just his job and he came in had a lot of production for the number of snaps (he played) and I thought he did a good job.”
SMU look ahead
Roof and Oklahoma’s defense will be preparing for a fast SMU offense on Saturday evening.
“They go fast with a lot of different formations,” Roof said. “(They have) a lot of different motions and also — from a schematic standpoint— have a lot of variation (with) what they do with their quarterbacks.”
SMU’s offense is led by quarterback Preston Stone, who finished 23-for-37 on 248 passing yards and three touchdowns against Louisiana Tech. The sophomore quarterback also had three rushing attempts for 11 yards on Saturday.
“That was his second start and it was impressive,” Roof said. “Stone moves in the pocket well and is a quarterback run threat. At the same time, he can make all the throws and big plays. The receivers have a lot of speed and the tight ends are really multidimensional.”
Oklahoma’s defense struggled to pressure Arkansas State’s quarterbacks during its 73-0 win, accruing only one sack and two hurries.
OU’s defensive line faced frequent max-protection against the Red Wolves, which resulted in less pressure on the day. Stone wasn’t sacked a single time against the Bulldogs.
“We saw a lot of max protection,” Roof said. “But, when being able to generate some good quarterback (pressure) and getting spots with four (rushers), when that happens and when teams are maxing up your coverage and your rush have to work together.”
On the offensive side of the ball, Lebby wants the Sooners to control the tempo and stressed the importance of OU’s offensive line to prepare for SMU’s pash rush.
The Mustangs had six sacks, three quarterback hurries and one interception from former Sooners’ defensive lineman Kori Roberson last contest.
“You watched the game this past Saturday, and they really dominated for four quarters,” Lebby said. “It jumps off the tape actually. So we have a really good unit that we're preparing for. They've got a bunch of guys that have played a whole bunch of football.”
Oklahoma (1-0) takes on SMU (1-0) Saturday at 5 p.m. in Norman on ESPN+.