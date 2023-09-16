TULSA — Rod and Jobie Anderson sat in the stands near the end zone on the visitors side of Skelly Field Saturday, patiently waiting for their son Nic’s opportunity.
Rodney, their eldest son who starred at running back for Oklahoma from 2015-18 was also seated in the end zone with his wife Kate, but near the home sideline and witnessed all of Nic’s touchdowns up close.
Not only was the redshirt freshman’s number called, but he surpassed his career highs of two catches and 68 receiving yards by exploding for three catches, 120 yards and three touchdowns in No. 19 OU’s (3-0) 66-17 domination of Tulsa (1-2). Anderson’s coming out party was made more special by having 18 family members inside the venue to witness it.
“It was crazy, I feel so blessed right now,” Nic, the first Sooners freshman to record three receiving touchdowns in a game, said postgame. “A lot of my family's here at this game so it just added a little bit of sweetness to the whole thing.”
Although Nic’s parents didn’t have the preeminent view of Nic’s hat trick, he made sure to run to their side of the stands and wave before heading back over toRodney who was screaming “let’s go, three baby.”
The brothers embraced alongside all of their other family members outside the Sooners’ locker room and Rodney told him he was proud of the little things Nic is doing to improve. Rod was born and raised in Tulsa and couldn’t contain his excitement.
“It's crazy,” Nic said. “I can see it in (Rodney’s) face, right. He's just really proud of me, being in his shoes and being excited like I am. All my teammates, all my coaches, the support staff, they all did it for me. They had trust in me. They kept me in the loop when I was down, so I dedicate this to them.”
Head coach Brent Venables joined in on the fun in the locker room, holding up three fingers while doing his signature “Boomer” arm movement.
After only three receivers caught a pass against SMU, it was clear offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s game plan included spreading the ball around.
With transfer playmakers like Andrel Anthony and Anderson healthy, Lebby has more weapons to experiment with.
“It's everything,” Venables said. “We tell guys all the time, this week we might major in one thing but stay ready. Be ready for your opportunity. The hunger, the commitment and the willingness to stay locked in and be ready for your opportunities, through three weeks, has been there and that’s a great thing. There’s a lot of different ways we can win.”
It was the second game in Sooners history three receivers compiled 100 receiving yards in a game as Anthony went for 112 and junior Jalil Farooq finished with 126. The first was during Bedlam in 2012 and included Jalen Saunders, Justin Brown and Kenny Stills.
Farooq wasn’t surprised with Anderson’s play as he’s become a big brother figure to him
“I'm so proud of him,” Farooq said. “I watch him every day in practice … I don’t think you understand how excited I was, I feel like his big brother. Him being out there and just going crazy made me smile.”
Anderson, a highly recruited four-star out of Katy High School, appeared in just three games in 2022 while he battled soft tissue injuries. OU fans, who see the talent and potential he possesses, have called for him to have an increased role this season.
He was in a tough place last season but said he felt going through it was worth it when he remembered those times while he was dancing inside H.A. Chapman Stadium on Saturday night.
“I didn't see the field a lot last year so that was a big part (of my excitement),” Nic said. “But I'm just happy to be out here with my teammates. We’re all just celebrating out there and having fun, so that's what it's all about.”
Originally committed to Oregon, Anderson decided to take one last visit to Norman in late October 2021. It was former wide receivers coach Cale Gundy, Rod says, who convinced the youngster to flip and follow his brothers’ footsteps with the Sooners.
“(Rodney playing here) played a big part,” Rod, who played college ball at West Texas State and raised his family in Houston, said. “(When he decommitted from the Ducks), even though Rodney played here, I mean, the Oklahoma family is second to none. He was really comfortable when we committed.”
Rodney now serves as Sooner Sports Properties Manager of NIL Business Development and is around to offer Nic advice and be there for anything he needs, which is a delight to their parents.
With heaps of family in the stands in a familiar city, Nic cemented his name in the OU record books. He also sent a message to the fans who have called for him to play and to Big 12 defenders as the Sooners open conference play next week at Cincinnati.
After battling a tough first season, Anderson and his family are happy to see his work and dedication to Venables’ program pay off now that he’s healthy and more experienced in Lebby’s system.
“It’s just awesome man, because I know how hard he works,” Rod said. “He worked through his difficulties last year with some injuries, but he just kept his head down and we kept trusting what the coaches were saying and just knew his time was coming when his name was called.”