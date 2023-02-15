'Need one to start a streak': OU basketball snaps 7-game conference skid in win over Kansas State

Following Oklahoma’s 23-point loss to No. 9 Kansas last Saturday, Porter Moser facilitated a team meeting to get his team back on track.
The get-together led by OU’s head coach paid dividends on Tuesday, as Oklahoma (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) upset No. 12 Kansas State (19-7, 7-6) 79-65 in Norman. The win snapped a four-game losing streak and seven-game conference skid. The Sooners earned their first Big 12 win since Jan. 14 against West Virginia.
Oklahoma led the contest for more than 25 minutes and didn’t let up when the Wildcats brought the game back to eight points with just over seven minutes remaining.
“It was really just us talking about what we had to do to beat Kansas State,” said Moser, who now has two wins against top-15 ranked teams this season. “We talked about consistency and believing. We used the words of our culture wall like persistence, and we used words like resiliency. We talked about some life lessons and still believing even when things have not gone our way.
“How about still believing anything can happen? I know we need more than one win, but you need one to start a streak.”
One of the major talking points of Moser’s meeting was about moving away from “hero ball,” which spurred a season-high 24 turnovers and a season-low five assists against the No. 9 Jayhawks. Oklahoma responded by dishing out 13 assists and limiting itself to 11 turnovers against the Wildcats.
The Sooners' revitalized team consistently found high-quality looks from 3-point range, resulting in a Big 12-high 51% on 11 makes. Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the way, notching 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on 7-for-15 shooting with three 3-pointers.
Moser described it as his most complete game Sherfield has played since transferring from Nevada prior to the season.
“I thought Grant had his best floor game since he's worn a Sooners’ uniform,” Moser said. “Grant was all about winning. The ball went where needed to go; he got six assists. He had a bunch of other ones that lead to fouls. … He was just so locked in. He also had eight rebounds, best overall communication game that he's had for us.”
Alongside Sherfield, senior forwards Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill scored 16 and 12 points, respectively, and combined for 13 rebounds. Groves’ performance was his first game scoring in double-digits since Jan. 28, OU’s last win, and only his sixth game this season with multiple 3-point makes.
“I wanted him to get more touches,” Moser said of Groves. “We're gonna be looking forward to getting back to him… He played great all around, but his passion and belief was just really special.”
Freshman guard Milos Uzan also aided OU’s victory. The former four-star recruit finished with 13 points and three 3-point makes. Despite the strong performance, the crew is already moving on to their next contest.
After what seemed like a program-altering win against now-No.1 Alabama, Oklahoma went on a four-game losing streak. During that stretch they lost each game by at least 10 points in each contest.
“We're just trying to put it in a bank and get ready for the next game,” Sherfield said. “I feel like when we got that big win against Alabama we didn't respond well to the game after. I feel like once we beat someone we have to put it in the bank, and we gotta get ready for the next one.”
Following the win, Moser carried the same mentality as his players. The second-year head coach remained hopeful but focused on resurging his squad back into the March Madness conversation before Selection Sunday on March 12.
The Sooners currently sit at .500 on the season, tied for last place with Texas Tech in the Big 12 with a 3-10 record, and have the second-toughest remaining schedule in the nation according to KenPom.
Moser knows the Sooners still have their work cut out for them but isn’t ruling out an unlikely final push for a March Madness bid.
Oklahoma has another chance to earn a top-15 win against No. 6 Texas (20-6, 9-4) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Austin.
“I'm gonna be looking at this glass-half full,” Moser said. “I'm not going to be doing any negative self-fulfilling prophecy about looking back. It's all gonna be about moving forward. Not looking back at what happened in the past.
"We're going to do a process of what we could have done better tonight. And then it's going to be about what we got to do to beat Texas.”
