NCAA Blacksburg Super Regional: Sooners fall to Virginia Tech 14-8, will play Hokies in elimination game

Oklahoma (41-22) fell to No. 4-seeded Virginia Tech (45-13) 14-8 Saturday in Game 2 of the Blacksburg Super Regional.
Final. We will have a deciding third game tomorrow at noon CT. TV network is TBD.— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 11, 2022
Redshirt sophomore David Sandlin started for the Sooners and struggled through 3.2 innings, and allowed six hits and five earned runs. OU used six relief pitchers in the loss.
"He just kept balls over the middle of the plate and when you do that against a good team you're going to lose," OU coach Skip Johnson said. "(But), you've got to credit him for having the guts to throw it at the target."
The Sooners offense finished just 8-for-35, including home runs by redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway and redshirt junior designated hitter Brett Squires. Virginia Tech junior Jonah Hurney earned the win allowing just one run on two hits and struck out seven in four relief innings.
OU will rematch Virginia Tech in Game 3 at noon Sunday in Blacksburg.
"I'm glad our guys fought to the bitter end," Johnson said. "We'll see what happens tomorrow."
