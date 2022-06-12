NCAA Blacksburg Super Regional: Sooners advance to College World Series with 11-2 win over Virginia Tech

Oklahoma (42-22) defeated No. 4-seeded Virginia Tech (45-14) 11-2 in game three of the Blacksburg Super Regional on Sunday, clinching its 11th College World Series berth and first since 2010.
Redshirt senior Tanner Tredaway led OU with four hits, two of which were home runs. The Sooners hit five home runs in total, with the others coming from redshirt sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham, freshman second baseman Jackson Nicklaus and redshirt sophomore outfielder Kendall Pettis.
Four OU players recorded multiple hits, including Tredaway, redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks, redshirt junior designated hitter Brett Squires and redshirt sophomore first baseman Blake Robertson. The Sooners finished with 15 hits.
Redshirt freshman Cade Horton started on the mound for OU, giving up two runs and striking out eight batters in six innings to earn his fourth win of the season. Redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez pitched the seventh before graduate student Trevin Mitchell finished the last two innings.
The Sooners scored twice in the first inning with solo home runs from Graham and Tredaway before the Hokies scored two to tie the game in the third inning. Those would be the only runs for Virginia Tech, and OU would score in every inning after the third.
𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙙‼📺 ESPNU@TTredaway9 | #LaunchPad☄ https://t.co/GliHPxrKAm pic.twitter.com/6gSBBtQBIn— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 12, 2022
Tredaway hit his second solo home run in the fourth inning before Squires hit an RBI single to make the score 4-2. Squires would be driven home on a sacrifice fly from Pettis, completing a three-run inning for the Sooners. Two RBI doubles from Robertson and Tredaway extended OU’s lead to 7-2 in the fifth inning.
𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙣‼📺 ESPNU@TTredaway9 | #LaunchPad☄ https://t.co/GliHPxrKAm pic.twitter.com/yWfdFWjbSF— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 12, 2022
The Sooners would score one run in the final four innings with a solo home run from Pettis in the sixth, an RBI single from Crooks in the seventh, a solo home run from Nicklaus in the eighth and an RBI groundout from freshman third baseman Wallace Clark, respectively.
𝙆𝙋‼ 𝙃𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙖 𝙙𝙖𝙮‼📺 ESPNU@kendall_pettis | #LaunchPad☄ https://t.co/GliHPxrKAm pic.twitter.com/rNM6EiDVAX— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 12, 2022
𝐉-𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐤‼📺 ESPNU@j_nick5 | #LaunchPad☄ https://t.co/GliHPxrKAm pic.twitter.com/i0SJga6clO— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 12, 2022
On defense, Pettis made multiple highlight reel catches. He reached over a wall in foul territory in the fourth inning to make a catch, falling into the Hokie bullpen. In the sixth, Pettis made a diving catch in left field to retire the Virginia Tech offense.
THIS CATCH 😳 #SCtop10@kendall_pettis | @OU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/bJqnSInDcJ— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 12, 2022
𝗞𝗣 with 𝙖𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 spectacular play!@kendall_pettis📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/GKW5ALgPUr— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 12, 2022
OU will play No. 5-seeded Texas A&M (42-18) in the first round of the CWS in Omaha. The time, date and network have yet to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.