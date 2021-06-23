NBA playoffs: Trae Young tallies 48 points, 11 assists to lift Hawks over Bucks in 1st game of Eastern Conference Finals

In Atlanta's 116-113 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, Trae Young finished with 48 points, 11 assists and seven assists on Wednesday night. He went 17-of-34 from the field and 4-of-13 from 3.
Busted out KD’s free throw routine in live play. https://t.co/kddayuApqT— Royce Young (@royceyoung) June 24, 2021
TRAE OFF THE GLASS TO JOHN COLLINS! 😳#NBAPlayoffs on TNT pic.twitter.com/pwbtjNQ4Fx— NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2021
According to StatMuse, Young’s 48 points is tied for the fourth most points scored in a single game during the Conference Finals.
Young’s 48 points is also the third most points scored by an Atlanta Hawks player in playoff history, right behind Dominique Wilkins’ and Bob Pettit’s 50-point performances.
TRAE YOUNG IS FILTHY. pic.twitter.com/P0Knxw2wzu— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2021
Trae Young cooks Jrue Holiday 😨 pic.twitter.com/YDKEDcPnUL— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2021
I’ll go ahead and say it. Takes guts. Best NBA playoff performance by a Norman North graduate ever.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) June 24, 2021
Young also joins fellow 2018 Draft class member Luka Doncic as the only players 22 years or younger to finish with at least 45 points and 10 assists in a playoff game. However, the former Sooner is the first player in NBA history to record both statistics in a Conference Finals game, per StatMuse.
The only way teams can try to stop Trae Young: pic.twitter.com/CvO9MYK0cu— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 24, 2021
❄️ CHILL THE HELL OUT MAN!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 24, 2021
Entering tonight’s game, the third-year guard is averaging 29.1 points and 10.4 assists in 12 playoff games. This includes seven 30-point performances, the third most such games in a postseason appearance by someone 22 years or younger according to ESPN Stats & Info.
The Hawks now control a 1-0 series lead over the Bucks with game two scheduled for June 25 at 7:30 p.m.
