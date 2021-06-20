You are the owner of this article.
NBA Playoffs: Former Sooners guard Trae Young lifts Hawks to conference finals with 103-96 win over 76ers

Trae Young

Freshman guard Trae Young poses for a photo in the basketball practice gym Nov. 20. Young wears a bracelet that says "All things are possible if you believe. Mark 9:23."

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner guard Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in game seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday. 

 

Despite shooting 5-of-23 from the field, Young tallied 21 points and 10 assists, with 10 of his points coming in the fourth quarter. 

Entering tonight, the third-year guard averaged 29.8 points and 10.5 assists per game in 11 playoff games, leading the Hawks to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2015. 

Atlanta will now play game one against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

