NBA Playoffs: Former Sooners guard Trae Young lifts Hawks to conference finals with 103-96 win over 76ers

Former Sooner guard Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in game seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday.
TRAE YOUNG CLUTCH THREE 🥶(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/B68itpuwXc— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2021
Despite shooting 5-of-23 from the field, Young tallied 21 points and 10 assists, with 10 of his points coming in the fourth quarter.
Entering tonight, the third-year guard averaged 29.8 points and 10.5 assists per game in 11 playoff games, leading the Hawks to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2015.
Atlanta will now play game one against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.