NBA playoffs: Former Sooners guard Trae Young lifts Atlanta to 109-106 win over Philadelphia; Hawks take 3-2 series lead

After trailing by 26 points in the middle of the third quarter, former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks’ guard Trae Young helped lead his team to a 109-106 comeback victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.
“We keep fighting.”Trae Young scored 39 in a 26-point comeback! pic.twitter.com/8Klvbkr4cy— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 17, 2021
Quavo x Ice Trae after the Hawks' huge Game 5 comeback ❄️ pic.twitter.com/fuU2Wt2D5M— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 17, 2021
The 76ers blew a 26-point lead, tied for the 3rd-largest blown lead in a playoff game over the last 25 postseasons. pic.twitter.com/r9QOyrXT7k— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 17, 2021
Young finished with 39 points and seven assists in 40 minutes.
Entering tonight’s game, the third-year guard is averaging 28.3 points and 10.7 assists in nine playoff games, both top 10 marks this postseason. The Hawks finished the game going on a 63-34 run in the final 20 minutes of action.
This win comes off the heels of a 103-100 game four Hawks’ win, where Young finished with a 25 point, 18 assist, double double.
Trae Young tonight:25 PTS18 AST (playoff career-high)That’s the most assists in a playoff game by a 25-point scorer since Tim Hardaway in 1991. pic.twitter.com/2unsqmaE5p— StatMuse (@statmuse) June 15, 2021
CLUTCH floater from Trae 🥶 pic.twitter.com/tnUF0QeSni— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 15, 2021
Trae's playoff career high and FIFTH 30-point game in his first NBA postseason 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JfPAmaDeVX— ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2021
This is Young’s fifth 30 point playoff game in 10 tries. The Hawks now own a 3-2 series lead with a chance to punch their ticket for their Eastern Conference Finals trip since 2015 on Friday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m.
