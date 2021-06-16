You are the owner of this article.
NBA playoffs: Former Sooners guard Trae Young lifts Atlanta to 109-106 win over Philadelphia; Hawks take 3-2 series lead

Trae Young

Then-freshman guard Trae Young dribbles down the court during the game against TCU Jan. 13, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

After trailing by 26 points in the middle of the third quarter, former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks’ guard Trae Young helped lead his team to a 109-106 comeback victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Young finished with 39 points and seven assists in 40 minutes.

Entering tonight’s game, the third-year guard is averaging 28.3 points and 10.7 assists in nine playoff games, both top 10 marks this postseason. The Hawks finished the game going on a 63-34 run in the final 20 minutes of action. 

This win comes off the heels of a 103-100 game four Hawks’ win, where Young finished with a 25 point, 18 assist, double double. 

This is Young’s fifth 30 point playoff game in 10 tries. The Hawks now own a 3-2 series lead with a chance to punch their ticket for their Eastern Conference Finals trip since 2015 on Friday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m.

