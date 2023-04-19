Nation-high 5 Sooners named top-25 finalists for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year

Five Sooners were named Top 25 Finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, USA Softball announced Wednesday.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐲 in the race for @USASoftball POTY🌟 @jaydac00🌟 @alexstorako🌟 @_tiarejennings🌟 @nicolehmay🌟 @jordybahl#ChampionshipMindset— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 19, 2023
OU’s pitching trio of Jordy Bahl, Alex Storako and Nicole May all made the cut with a combined 37-1 record and NCAA-best 0.90 ERA. May has recorded 103 strikeouts in 69 innings and hones a 0.51 ERA, the lowest on the team and second lowest nationally.
Bahl has pitched a team-high eight complete games and managed a 1.27 ERA with 107 strikeouts. Bahl has allowed one run on 10 hits in her last 10 starts. Storako has 85 strikeouts to eight walks while allowing a team-low 33 hits. Storako’s 0.80 ERA ranks fifth nationally.
Center fielder Jayda Coleman made the cut with a team-high .477 batting average. Coleman has started all 40 games for OU and recorded 32 RBIs while scoring 47 times.
Second baseman Tiare Jennings was also named a finalist after honing a .436 batting average through 40 games. Jennings leads OU with 43 RBIs and has hit 10 home runs. Jennings has committed one error in the field and helped turn nine double plays.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright. Ansley Chambers copy edited this story.
