MLB Draft 2022: Sooners pitcher Trevin Michael selected in 10th round by Detroit Tigers

Trevin Michael

Graduate pitcher Trevin Michael during the second game of the championship series of the College World Series against Ole Miss on June 26, 2022.

 reghan Kyle/The Daily

Former Oklahoma pitcher Trevin Michael was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the No. 297 overall pick in the 10th round of Monday’s MLB Draft.

 Michael was a junior college product for a year at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa before transferring to OU in 2022. Michael produced a 4-2 record, 2.89 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 71.2 innings last season. He also led the Sooners in saves with ten. 

Michael started his first game for the Sooners during the Gainesville Regional, where he tossed six innings giving up just six hits and one earned run. He appeared in 7.1 innings during the College World Series, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out five.  

Michael joins fellow Sooner Peyton Graham, who was selected by Detroit in the second round. 

