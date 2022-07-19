 Skip to main content
MLB Draft 2022: Sooners pitcher Javier Ramos selected in 18th round by Colorado Rockies

  • Updated
  • 0
Javier Ramos

Redshirt sophomore right handed pitcher Javier Ramos during the game against Air Force on March 16.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma pitcher Javier Ramos was selected by the Colorado Rockies with the No. 536 overall pick in the 18th round of Tuesday’s MLB Draft.

The 6-foot-6, 206 pound Seminole State College transfer pitched 22.2 innings for the Sooners in 2022. He logged a 5.16 ERA and 24 strikeouts. Ramos pitched 1.2 innings in the super regional against Virginia Tech, where he allowed no earned runs on just one hit. 

Ramos is the fifth Sooner to be taken on day three after David Sandlin was chosen by the Royals in the 11th round, Chazz Martinez was picked in the 17th round and OU transfer pitchers Kyle Nevin from Baylor and Kale Davis from Oklahoma State were taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, respectively. 

The redshirt sophomore can return to the Sooners next season as he has two years of eligibility remaining. The deadline for players to sign with their respective teams is August 1.

