MLB Draft 2022: Sooners pitcher Jaret Godman selected in 19th round by Boston Red Sox

Jaret Godman

Redshirt Junior pitcher Jaret Godman during the first game of the championship series of the College World Series against Ole Miss on June 25 2022.

 reghan Kyle/The Daily

Oklahoma pitcher Jaret Godman was selected by the Boston Red Sox with the No. 579 overall pick in the 19th round of Tuesday’s MLB Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 190 pound right-hander came to OU in 2019 after being ranked the No. 15 third baseman in the 2018 class by Perfect Game. He also earned a 12-0 record and 1.27 ERA en route to being name 2018 Nevada State Player of the Year as a high school senior. 

Godman pitched 19.1 innings, tallying 17 strikeouts on a 6.98 ERA with the Sooners in 2022. He allowed no runs or hits and struck out two in one inning during his lone College World Series appearance against Notre Dame. 

The redshirt junior can return to the Sooners next season as he has one year of eligibility remaining. The deadline for players to sign with their respective teams is August 1.

