MLB Draft 2022: Sooners pitcher David Sandlin selected in 11th round by Kansas City Royals

  • Updated
  • 0
David Sandlin

Redshirt sophomore pitcher David Sandlin during the baseball game against Baylor, March 26.

 Megan O'Donnell/The Daily

Oklahoma pitcher David Sandlin was selected by the Kansas City Royals with the No. 325 overall pick in the 11th round of Tuesday's MLB Draft.

Sandlin spent two seasons at Eastern Oklahoma State College before transferring to OU in 2022. The 6-foot-4, 215 pound starter went 9-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 95 innings during his 2022 campaign with the Sooners.

Sandlin got off to a rough start in 2022, allowing 12 runs in 10.2 innings during his first three appearances. He rebounded by allowing four runs and striking out 14 batters in 15 innings in his first three in-conference starts.

Sandlin pitched against Kansas State in the Big 12 tournament where he allowed just one earned run on five hits in seven innings and was credited with the victory. He then pitched seven innings allowing one run on five hits while striking out 12 against Texas A&M to clinch OU a spot in the College World Series final.

Sandlin is the first Sooner to be taken on day three of the MLB Draft. Projected to be selected on days one or two, Sandlin has the option to return to Norman next season to bolster his value as he has two years of eligibility remaining. The deadline for players to sign with their respective teams is August 1.

