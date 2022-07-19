MLB Draft 2022: Sooners pitcher Chazz Martinez selected in 17th round by Kansas City Royals

Oklahoma pitcher Chazz Martinez was selected by the Kansas City Royals with the No. 505 overall pick in the 17th round of Tuesday’s MLB Draft.
Congrats to @chazz4martinez on being drafted in the 17th round of the #MLBDraft by the @Royals!🔗 https://t.co/q71D2IUKG3#Sooners | #MLBoomer pic.twitter.com/SIzq5T3AyZ— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) July 19, 2022
The 6-foot-3, 210 pound left-hander was picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft following a successful 2021 season with Orange Coast College.
Martinez spent the 2022 season with the Sooners where he secured a 5.32 ERA and struck out 67 in 64.1 innings. He gave up three runs on six hits in 8.1 innings during the Big 12 tournament, regionals and super regionals. Martinez also scored twice in nine plate appearances this season.
Martinez joins fellow Sooner David Sandlin, who was chosen by the Royals in the 11th round. OU transfers Kyle Nevin from Baylor and Kale Davis from Oklahoma State were also taken on day three by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, respectively.
The redshirt sophomore can return to the Sooners next season as he has two years of eligibility remaining. The deadline for players to sign with their respective teams is August 1.
