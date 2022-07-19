 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

MLB Draft 2022: Sooners pitcher Chazz Martinez selected in 17th round by Kansas City Royals

  • Updated
  • 0
Chazz Martinez

Redshirt sophomore pitcher Chazz Martinez during the first game of the championship series of the College World Series against Ole Miss on June 25, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma pitcher Chazz Martinez was selected by the Kansas City Royals with the No. 505 overall pick in the 17th round of Tuesday’s MLB Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 210 pound left-hander was picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft following a successful 2021 season with Orange Coast College. 

Martinez spent the 2022 season with the Sooners where he secured a 5.32 ERA and struck out 67 in 64.1 innings. He gave up three runs on six hits in 8.1 innings during the Big 12 tournament, regionals and super regionals. Martinez also scored twice in nine plate appearances this season.

Martinez joins fellow Sooner David Sandlin, who was chosen by the Royals in the 11th round. OU transfers Kyle Nevin from Baylor and Kale Davis from Oklahoma State were also taken on day three by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, respectively. 

The redshirt sophomore can return to the Sooners next season as he has two years of eligibility remaining. The deadline for players to sign with their respective teams is August 1.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments