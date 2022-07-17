MLB Draft 2022: Sooners pitcher Cade Horton drafted No. 7 overall by Chicago Cubs

Former Oklahoma pitcher Cade Horton was selected by the Chicago Cubs with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday.
Horton went 5-2 with a 4.86 ERA and tallied 64 strikeouts in 53.2 innings pitched in his lone season with the Sooners. Horton also had 145 at bats and registered a .234 batting average with 17 RBIs and 28 runs scored.
He was named a freshman All-American by Baseball America and D1Baseball. Horton was listed as the No. 24 prospect heading into the draft by MLB.com.
Horton made two appearances in the 2022 College World Series, allowing four runs on nine hits in 13.1 innings pitched. The Norman native missed the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Horton is the highest Sooner to be picked in the draft since Jon Gray was selected No. 3 overall by the Colorado Rockies in 2013.
