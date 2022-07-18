MLB Draft 2022: Sooners first baseman Blake Robertson selected in 7th round by Tampa Bay Rays

Former Oklahoma first baseman Blake Robertson was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the No. 224 overall pick in the seventh round of Monday’s MLB Draft.
𝐁-𝐑𝐨𝐛@Robertsonblake3 has been drafted by @RaysBaseball!Round 7️⃣, Pick 2️⃣2️⃣4️⃣🔗 https://t.co/q71D2IUKG3#Sooners | #MLBoomer pic.twitter.com/aB0Kjjgipr— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) July 18, 2022
Robertson was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 26th round of the 2019 MLB Draft after being named 2019 Oklahoma Player of the Year by The Oklahoman, but ultimately decided to attend Oklahoma State.
Robertson spent his first collegiate season at OSU where he did not appear in a single game. He then transferred to Cowley College in 2021 before spending the 2022 season with the Sooners.
Robertson finished the season with a .300 batting average while scoring 62 times and knocking in 52 runs. He scored the go-ahead run against Florida in the final game of the Gainesville regional, propelling the Sooners to the Super Regionals.
He then tallied four hits with four RBIs in 14 plate appearances against Virginia Tech in the super regional.
The 6-foot-5, 200 pound Edmond native led the Sooners in doubles (24) and walks (69) while finishing second in on-base percentage (.453) in 2022. He made just six errors and registered a .988 fielding percentage in over 60 games at first base.
Robertson is the fifth Sooner to be selected in the draft after Cade Horton went No. 7 overall to the Chicago Cubs, Jake Bennett went to the Washington Nationals in the second round, Peyton Graham was picked in the second round by the Detroit Tigers and Jimmy Crooks was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth round.
The redshirt sophomore can return to the Sooners next season as he has two years of eligibility remaining. The deadline for players to sign with their respective teams is August 1.
