MLB Draft 2022: Sooners catcher Jimmy Crooks selected in 4th round by St. Louis Cardinals

Former Oklahoma catcher Jimmy Crooks was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals with the No. 127 overall pick in the fourth round of Monday’s MLB Draft.
With the 127th overall pick, the #STLCards pick C Jimmy Crooks! pic.twitter.com/ODPyFWuN7G— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 18, 2022
Crooks played at McLennan College in 2020 before spending the past two seasons at OU. ProspectsLive has him listed as the No. 10 catching prospect in the draft. The 6-foot, 218-pound prospect successfully halted 20-of-45 steal attempts in over 60 games behind the dish. He ended the 2022 campaign with a .305 batting average, 51 RBIs and 21 doubles.
Crooks went 8-for-16 with two home runs and six RBIs during the Gainesville Regional. He also hit 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in OU’s 5-1 victory over Texas A&M in the College World Series. Crooks blasted a total of five home runs and 20 RBIs in postseason play.
Crooks is the fourth Sooner to be selected in this year's draft after pitcher Cade Horton went No. 7 overall to the Chicago Cubs, pitcher Jake Bennett went to the Washington Nationals in the second round and shortstop Peyton Graham was also picked in the second round by the Detroit Tigers.
The redshirt sophomore can return to the Sooners next season as he has two years of eligibility remaining. The deadline for players to sign with their respective teams is August 1.
